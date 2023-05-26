Cycling for women’s safety

By Trish Bowman

Dr Ian Wallis is riding from Canberra to Singapore to close the gap on his epic and totally unsupported bike ride from London to Canberra, and to raise money for the Indigo Foundation to support women and girls in disadvantaged situations.

Dealing with unfinished business, Ian has now travelled through Tambo, Ilfracombe, Barcaldine, Longreach and Winton as he heads towards Darwin with an anticipated arrival of three weeks.

The retired scientist in nutrition, physiology and ecology is averaging 130km a day on his trusted bicycle which is loaded up with everything he might need for the trip to be self-supporting.

His bike is around 50kg loaded as he pedals his way to the top end of Australia.

Ian said he has had a privileged life thanks to being born in the developed world and receiving a good education.

“I’m sure that I got a good set of genes, at least in regard to health, that I have promoted through keeping fit and undermined with accidents,” Ian said.

“I have done a reasonable job of stepping off the treadmill of modern life. In so doing, I traded occupational ambition for pursuing a wide range of interests, including wood and metal work, beekeeping, travel, motorcycling, the arts, birdwatching and, of course, cycling.

“I met three of the Indigo Foundations boar members quite by chance and I was very impressed with what they do.

“All money raised goes to help those who need it.”

Ian said he has now done about 60,000 km on a heavily laden bike and there is no sign of him stopping any time soon.

“I am an outdoors person so much so that I have spent 10 per cent of my adult life in a tent,” he said.

“Twice I have camped for 90 consecutive nights, including with my wife Cora when we cycled from Boston to northern Oregon and then down the west coast of the USA.

“Our cycling trips have taken us to so many magical places but I can’t deny the feeling that arriving home is one of them.

“I cycled from Sydney to Canberra after a trip to Central Asia in 2019 and coming over a hill and seeing Black Mountain tower, a Canberra landmark, was simply exhilarating.

“Likewise, being met by Cora and a group of friends as I arrived home after cycling both directions across Australia in 2021 emphasised my ties with home.

“I find getting home, especially from less-developed countries, difficult.

“There’s the inevitable question “How was your trip?” It’s something I cannot answer because they all seem to be life-changing in some way.

“I probably offend those who ask me about the best thing I have ever seen because I always say “abject poverty.” I’m serious. It reminds me of how lucky I have been and how unjust the world is.

“It reminds me to try to tread gently on the Earth.”

Helping your fellow man is Ian’s priority and his motivation for travelling such an epic journey.

“I have had a great life and this is my way of giving something back.”

The Indigo Foundation is a small, innovative and independent community development organisation based in Australia.

They partner with local community partners around the world to empower women and girls, improve education and health outcomes and defend human rights, investing in building the power and capacity of local organisations.

They work with local partners to improve health outcomes and safety for women, such as their partnership with the Hako Women’s Collective in Bougainville who runs a Safe House for women and children facing family and sexual violence.

Indigo support food security initiatives, like our partnership with Pekka NTT and Lua Lemba in Eastern Timor with a thriving network of women-run cooperative gardens producing food, generating income and building women’s leadership.

They work with refugee communities in Australia to support school-building and teacher-training programs in Afghanistan and Wedweil in South Sudan to improve education outcomes, especially for girls and young women.

Ian titled this trip, ‘Unfinished Business’ because he aims to cycle from his home in Canberra, Australia’s capital, to Singapore and thus fill the missing link having ridden from England to Singapore in 2011.

Its subtitle is ‘The Great Indigo Bike Ride’ because he hopes to raise a substantial amount of money for the Indigo foundation to help them continue to do the amazing work they do.

If you would like to donate, go to great-indigo-bike-ride…