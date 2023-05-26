Silver Bullet update

Michael Lloyd and Trish Bowman

Last Saturday saw the launch of Longreach’s newest, but we might say oldest, tourist attraction.

Outback Aussie Tours unveiled two Silver Bullet trains built back in 1971.

More than a hundred dignitaries, staff, contractors and interested locals attended new Outback Adventure Rail facility located in the heart of Longreach.

Outback Aussie Tours co-owner Alan Smith said the project was four years in the making, but the concept had been around for more than a decade.

“It’s been an amazing process to witness, and we can’t wait for the rest of the public to experience these iconic heritage rail motors riding through our beautiful Outback Queensland first-hand,” Mr Smith said.

In attendance for the opening, Assistant Minister for Tourism Industry Development, Michael Healy, said it is great to be onsite to mark the official opening of a new tourism adventure and offering for the Outback. Tourism across the Outback supports around 4,000 jobs in Queensland each year and the most recent visitor statistics from Tourism Research Australia show there was $681 million in direct visitor spending over 12 months to September last year.

Outback Rail Adventure will run five tours, the aptly named Old Bluey Flyer, Historic Ilfracombe Excursion, Great Darr River Rail Run, Silver-Tails Sunset Rail Sunset and Silver-Tails Sunset with Smithy’s Dinner and a show, will begin on 24 June running operational until for the 2023 season until the end of October.

With the interest shown by the public on Saturday, the Silver Bullets will definitely be a hit with locals as well as tourists, with many of the school children in attendance heading through the carriages for several looks.

The two 52-year-old Queensland-built, 2000 class ‘Silver Bullet’ railmotors are part of 29 new Outback Queensland visitor experiences for 2023.

The $2.7 million tourism infrastructure project supports railmotors RM2034 and RM2036 on day trips across the flood plains of the Thomson River, Ilfracombe and sunset dinner tours to the Darr River.

Outback Rail Adventures is an initiative of Alan and Sue Smith, owners of Outback Aussie Tours which has been operating in the Outback for more than 35 years.

The new Outback visitor experience is one of 16 backed by the State Government’s Outback Tourism Infrastructure Fund.

Outback Rail Adventures has created 10 operational jobs and is predicted to bring an extra 6,000 visitors to Longreach, generating $3 million for the visitor economy annually.

The iconic 17 metre long, ‘Silver Bullet’ railmotors were built in 1971 for passenger services on Brisbane’s southside and the North Coast Line to Gympie and Bundaberg.

Outback visitor experiences supported by the State Government’s Outback Tourism Infrastructure Fund are tipped to attract 111,000 visitors generating more than $100 million and 230 good Queensland jobs.

Minister Healy said Outback Rail Adventures is another important milestone in Outback Queensland’s post-pandemic tourism recovery.

“This is a wonderful way to experience the essence of Queensland’s great Outback lifestyle and the romance of rail in a truly stunning and historic part of our State,” he said.

“Outback Rail Adventures is on track with plans in train to expand into world-class regional tours across multiple days.

“As one of 29 new tourism experiences in Queensland’s vast Outback there’s never been a better time to pack a bag and go west for the holiday adventure of a lifetime.”

Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the State Government is supporting Outback Rail Adventures through the Outback Tourism Infrastructure Fund to grow tourism and jobs in Outback Queensland.

“Last year, the Outback welcomed around 937,000 holidaymakers and leisure visitors, generating 4,000 good Queensland jobs and $781 million for the visitor economy,” he said.

“The ‘Silver Bullets’ are a terrific example of the industry led Towards Tourism 2032 roadmap maximising opportunities on Queensland’s runway to the 2032 Games to grow our visitor economy.”

Outback Rail Adventures’ Alan Smith said they have such a great number of attractions in Longreach and surrounding localities for visitors to come and enjoy, it’s great to add another unique attraction to Outback Queensland’s tourism offerings.

“In the first phase of the Outback Rail Adventure we will be offering the Great Darr River Run, the Silver Tail Sunset, the Historic Ilfracombe Excursion and the Old Bluey’s Flyer,” he said.

“All going well future phases will include trips to Barcaldine, Emerald and Winton.”

