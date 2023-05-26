Finals Time in Outback Queensland

McKenzie Neal

Semi-final football will grace the outback this weekend when the hometown Tigers host the Barcaldine Sandgoannas at the Ilfracombe Rec Centre on Saturday May 27.

The highly anticipated clash is the feature of this week’s opening round of the finals series, after Barcaldine’s last start loss elevated the Longreach/Ilfracombe side into top spot of the Wellshot Central West Rugby League competition.

The two sides met twice this season, with both sides winning their respective match when at home, a crucial statistic as Barcaldine were all but primed to host this final until their costly second-half lapse to Alpha dropped them to second on the ladder.

There are more than bragging rights up for grabs, as the winner of this match will get next weekend off and catapult themselves straight into the Grand Final.

The loser will be forced to take the longer path enroute to premiership success and host the winner between the Magpies and Brumbies a week later.

Sandgoannas President Rhys Peacock touched on their last start loss to Alpha, and his side’s ‘ambition’ to bounce back strong in a bid to host a home grand final in two weeks time.

“It can go either way – last year’s final series created such a buzz around town, and the support became overwhelming,“ Rhys said.

“I would love to see that for our boys and the town again this year.”

Barcaldine Sandgoannas’ will be hoping their finals fortune continues, as they look to go back-to-back, in a bid to match their premiership success from last year.

This is not the only game to look forward to this weekend, as the third place Blackall Magpies hosting the fourth placed Alpha Brumbies in the first elimination final of the season.

Blackall has been consistent all year but know all too well just how dangerous this Brumbies team can be, a threat which was well and truly on display in their in the already mentioned comeback win against premiership heavyweights, Barcaldine.

The Magpies did win their two matches against Alpha 44-6 and 20-34 respectively, but know that record stands for nothing once a ball is kicked this weekend.

There is already increased excitement for Alpha, with a supporter bus set to make its way down to Blackall in a 2-hour long journey to see their side play in this anticipated clash.

It promises to be a great weekend for rugby league in the outback, and there is no better time for footy in the region to be on display, headlined with our beloved Queenslanders will take on New South Wales on Adelaide Oval as the first instalment of the 2023 State of Origin.