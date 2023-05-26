Policy push to get drs to go bush

The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) is pushing for incentives for all GPs to work in rural and regional to be improved.

It was one of a number of suggestions made by RACGP Rural Chair Associate Professor Michael Clements when he appeared before the Joint Standing Committee on Migration to present recommendations to attract and retain international medical graduates (IMGs) and better support overseas-trained doctors to complete GP specialist training.

Assoc Prof Clements said international medical graduates, as the core of Australia’s rural GP workforce, must be supported by fair and straightforward processes.

“Australia is losing too many potential rural and regional GPs to other countries because of our slow and painful processes,” he said.

“At the same time, we’re hearing about practices that have been forced to close because they cannot replace GPs who are retiring or moving on. Meanwhile, international medical graduates are stuck in the process for up to two years or more.

“Australia should be the destination of choice for international medical graduates, but currently, red tape, duplication, and the arduous and drawn-out processes they have to deal with mean we’re losing out on essential talent to other countries.

“International medical graduates make an enormous contribution to rural general practice – more than half of Australia’s GPs earned their medical degree overseas.”

Assoc Prof Clements encouraged the government to bring back a subsidy for international medical graduates to train and work as rural GPs.

“Currently, we require international medical graduates to work for 10 years outside the major cities,” he said.

The RACGP does not support this 10-year moratorium, citing evidence from Australia and Canada that shows this often this just results in them leaving as soon as possible.

“We should be giving people reasons to stay – better support, supervision, and incentives like reinstating the subsidy for our Fellowship Support Program,” Assoc Prof Clements said.

“It’s also a matter of international medical graduates knowing they’ll be able to find childcare, housing, and support their family.”

Associate Professor Clements also said the government must develop a coordinated approach to processing applications for IMGs planning to work in areas of need.

“We are seeking a commitment from the Department of Home Affairs, AHPRA, and Medicare to work with the RACGP and other medical colleges to fast-track applications for GPs planning on working in areas of need via priority processing and enabling parallel processes while ensuring we uphold rigorous assessment against standards,” he said.

“We have recommended that the Rural Workforce Agencies or a similar agency or group be commissioned to coordinate this.”