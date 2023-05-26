$ sought for Scout den restoration

As part of their 110-year anniversary celebrations, Longreach Scout Group is seeking to restore their Scout Den and extend their current Museum footprint to showcase their long scouting history in Longreach and they are calling for a helping hand.

Longreach Scouts are hoping to have the restoration done by August 2023 before celebrations begin in earnest.

Keen supporters of the Scouts Kerry and Kay Danes are working to secure funds for the restoration of the Historical Scout Hall and extend the Scout Museum.

They say the funds would be used to expand another very important chapter of Longreach’s rich history as the Longreach Scouts celebrate their 110th Anniversary on 30 September 2023.

Retired Army Warrant Officer Kerry Danes was born in Longreach and has many fond memories of his time as a Longreach Scout, participating in adventurous team-building activities, learning about bushcraft and leadership.

All valuable skills that he later applied to his 46-year career in the Australian Defence Force.

More recently, Kerry and his wife Kay attended the Longreach ANZAC services and said they were both very proud to see the Longreach Scouts at the Longreach and Ilfracombe Cenotaphs, honouring our fallen Defence personnel who fought in varying wars and paid the ultimate sacrifice for Australia.

Kerry said it made him very proud indeed to see the Scouts undertake those duties.

“They did an exceptional job and showed outstanding leadership,” Kerry said.

Kay is a past-president of the Rotary EClub of Global Trekkers based in the United States who recently donated US$500 (AUD$700) towards the Longreach Scouts’ mission to carry out the work.

Kay said she is hoping other Rotary Clubs in the Central-West might be in a position to match this amount or more to help the Scouts achieve their vision.

“The Longreach Scout Group projects are bound to bring more visitors to the region,” Kay said.

“I believe the Chief Commissioner of Scouts Australia, Phil Harrison, is coming out for the 110th Anniversary celebrations.

“This is very exciting news so we’re hoping we are successful with our grant application to Qantas which should be decided in June.

“If we can raise the funds quickly, we have just enough time to get a new concrete slab down and a new shed extension.

“It will take some cash and some labour to get this done but I know there are some very generous people in the Central West of Queensland and all donations above $2 are tax deductible.”

The Longreach Scout Group provides youth with life skills that enable them to be confident in accepting challenges, initiating problem solving, understanding the importance of community involvement, and building our leaders of tomorrow.

If you are able to assist in cash or in-kind contact Longreach Scouts on phone (07) 4658 1136, email Contact: palmbp@bigpond.net.au or deposit to:

THE LONGREACH SCOUT GROUP

BSB: 034-194 Account: 180 454