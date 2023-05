Local man Doug ‘’Duck’’ Wilkie became a life member of the Longreach RSL Memorial Services Club on the 2 May 2023 and celebrated the honour with friends and family.

Doug is a well known member of the Longreach community who has driven Veterans in the ANZAC Day parade for over 30 years and served on the committee of the Club from time to time.

Current President Danny Kennedy said this is the first life membership awarded in his 16 years on the committee, so it makes it even more special.