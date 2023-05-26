WOW Day hit for SES

Michael Lloyd

Last Wednesday saw the annual WOW Day celebrated in Longreach.

WOW, or Wear Orange Wednesday, is a day when communities across Australia are encouraged to wear orange clothing to

support their local SES.

Volunteer Local Control for the Longreach Region, Diesel Stenholm, said it was great to see members of the community getting out in their orange gear.

“It’s a small gesture, but we appreciate the recognition of what the SES does in the community.”

Just a few of the things the SES does in the community include:

 Community education, advice on how to prepare your home and family for major weather events including having an emergency plan and preparing an emergency kit.

 Storm and water damage operations. We train volunteers in skills to assist the community when a major storm has caused damage to homes.

 Volunteers are trained in skills such as First Aid and CPR, safe chainsaw operations, sanding techniques, working at heights using a safety line and harness to tarp and secure a damaged home including a range of knots.

 Volunteers learn communication skills using the digitally enhanced radio technology and iPads with the SES task and management systems.

 Flood boat rescue and resupply training is a popular course for volunteers to undertake and regular maintenance of the skills takes place on the Thomson River and at other locations in central Queensland.

 Traffic Control and Land Search techniques are further courses that volunteers can learn and are utilised assisting QPS and Fire and Rescue agencies at major incidents.

Diesel stressed that all training is accredited under QFES RTO registration, and is awarded at certificate level.

“Incident management, managing people and other courses that assist personal development are also available for volunteers to undertake,” he said.

“And its not just the active roles that many people associate with the SES that need to be filled.

“There are roles for every skill level including peer support roles to help other volunteers.

“Last weekend, the Longreach SES group spent Saturday setting up for the Festival of Outback Opera and making sure patrons got in and out of the pop up venue safely.

“We also provided a first aid station, which fortunately was not required. The evening went well with no incidents then opera

patrons were safely on their way. ‘

The Longreach SES group meets twice a month on Monday’s for regular training nights and weekend courses in Longreach and Isisford.

Join the Longreach SES group Facebook group to keep up to date.