Tambo Open

McKenzie Neal

While a conglomerate of the world’s best golfers spent last weekend working their craft at the PGA Championship in

Rochester New York, the outback’s best met in Tambo for the town’s annual Open Championship.

The strong field braved the cold outback conditions, with jumpers more than a necessity in the 5-degree weather when

golfers teed off at 8:30am.

Coincidentally at that same time, the likes of superstars Brooks Koepka and Victor Hovland were in the final stages of finishing

up their third round at the Oak Hill County Club, where golf’s second major of the year took place a mere 15,500 kilometres

away from the tightly tree-lined fairways of the Tambo Golf Course.

Players travelled from across the region in true support for golf in the community, with golfers from Longreach, Ilfracombe,

Barcaldine, Blackall, Muttaburra, and Isisford clubs all in attendance across all grades of competition and provided the

atmosphere to what was an enjoyable day of golf in the outback following the pennants two weeks prior.

Barcaldine’s Leah Williams was the ladies’ open champion with an 84 gross, and Matt Miller won the men’s competition with a

round of 67 in a flag-hunting 5-under display.

Even more incredible was the fact that Miller was the only player to shoot under par on the day, in his flag-hunting display, coming in at -5.

Longreach’s Aron Rayner was in attendance on the day, and fell short in an A-grade shootout.

“The day was well supported with 63 players in the draw, it’s good to see those kind of numbers coming together for a small town sporting community and throughout the central west.,” Aaron said.

“Without the support of fellow competitors and the odd spectator, it’s extremely hard to keep the golf clubs operating as maintenance and upkeep of course comes at a cost.

“I know the Longreach golf club would be lost without its volunteers and I’m sure the surrounding clubs are sincerely grateful for the time and effort members put in to keep moving forward.”

Aron finished his round with a great score of +1, tied with Longreach’s Edward Gunson and Jade Fuller.

Ilfracombe Golf Club Co-Captain Tom McLellan had the opportunity to play with Aron throughout the day, and although

it didn’t go to plan for himself off the stick, he said it was still a ‘great day’ for golf in outback Queensland.

“The opens in the outback are always an enjoyable experience, no matter how your individual performance is,” Tom said.

“The best thing about it is that clubs from across the region come together and support one another, as we all did when we

went to Longreach last month.”

Tambo also held an Ambrose competition the day prior, which to the Longreach region’s delight was won by Jade Fuller, Ed

Gunson and Luke O’Donnell with a score of nett 59.

In other golf news around the region, Alex Graham won the day in last weekend’s monthly medal in Ilfracombe, with a score of

nett 71, continuing on with his strong start to the year.

Coming into the round, Co-Captain Ben Emmott was leading Ilfracombe’s inaugural SproutAg Cup with 1550 points, courtesy

of his back-to-back second-place finishes and added another to his name after falling two shots short of the lead, while Ben

Williams found some form after a long layoff, finishing in third spot.

For those looking to try their hand at a new sport and think golf is right for them, Longreach hosts a fun and enjoyable 9-hole

Ambrose tournament every Saturday from 2pm, with more information available on their Facebook page.