Opera in the Outback

Dazzling night skies, glorious horizons and fine music came together in the iconic Queensland outback from 16 –21 May 2023, when Opera Queensland’s acclaimed Festival of Outback Opera returned.

An opera festival and Queensland experience unlike any other, Festival of Outback Opera is a week-long celebration of open-air concerts, intimate recitals, singalongs and gastronomic delights, bringing together local artists and national opera stars for a truly unique outback adventure.

With events taking place across Longreach and Winton in Queensland’s west, the Festival of Outback Opera attracted visitors to the region injected a much-needed economic boost to local businesses and communities while providing the community with a delightful experience to remember.

The Festival of Outback Opera was supported by the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland, the Outback Queensland Tourism Association and Haymans Electrical.