Premier does the shuffle

By Trish Bowman

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has done a shake-up of her team of assistant ministers and frontbench last week.

The government’s weekly gazette revealed Assistant Ministers Bart Mellish, Julieanne Gilbert, Brittany Lauga and Lance McCallum had their titles changed as part of a for the new line-up.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga relinquished her role as Assistant Education Minister and is now Assistant Minister for Health and Regional Health, her former portfolio of Assistant Minister for Education portfolio goes to Member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert.

Bart Mellish’s former role as Assistant Minister for the Covid-19 economy is now obsolete and he will instead take on the role of Assistant Minister for the Premier for Veterans Affairs and the Public Sector.

The former Assistant Minister for Hydrogen Development, Member for Bundamba Lance McCallum’s will maintain his primary role as the Assistant Minister for Energy.

Heads of departments had their own shake up last week.

Former Department of Communities, Housing and Digital Economy Minister Leeanne Enoch was announced as the new Minister for Treaty and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships and Director General Clare O’Connor will also make the move.

Gurang Gurang/Taribelang man Dr Chris Sarra, has become the Director General of Agriculture and Fisheries taking over from Bob Gee who will head up the Department of Youth Justice, Small Business and Employment.

Mark Cridland has relinquished the Department of Resources for the Department of Housing.

Warwick Agnew has moved from the Department of Employment, Small Business and Training to Resources.

The new line-up of Assistant Ministers

Nikki Boyd – Member for Pine Rivers – Assistant Minister for Local Government

Julieanne Gilbert – Member for Mackay – Assistant Minister for Education

Michael Healy – Member for Cairns – Assistant Minister for Tourism Industry Development

Brittany Lauga – Member for Keppel – Assistant Minister for Health and Regional Health

Lance McCallum – Member for Bundamba – Assistant Minister for Energy

Bart Mellish – Member for Aspley – Assistant Minister for the Premier for Veterans Affairs and the Public Sector

Charis Mullen – Member for Jordon – Assistant Minister for Treasury

Bruce Saunders – Member for Maryborough – Assistant member for Train manufacturing and Regional Roads

Ministers

Hon Mark Bailey-Member for Miller (ALP)Minister for Transport and Main Roads and Minister for Digital Services

Hon Glenn Butcher-Member for Gladstone (ALP)Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing and Minister for Water

Hon Craig Crawford-Member for Barron River (ALP)Minister for Child Safety and Minister for Seniors and Disability Services

Hon Yvette D’Ath-Member for Redcliffe (ALP)Attorney-General and Minister for Justice and Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence

Hon Michael (Mick) de Brenni-Member for Springwood (ALP)Minister for Energy, Renewables and Hydrogen and Minister for Public Works and Procurement

Hon Cameron Dick-Member for Woodridge (ALP)Treasurer and Minister for Trade and Investment

Hon Leeanne Enoch-Member for Algester (ALP)Minister for Treaty, Minister for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships, Minister for Communities and Minister for the Arts

Hon Dianne (Di) Farmer-Member for Bulimba (ALP)Minister for Employment and Small Business, Minister for Training and Skills Development and Minister for Youth Justice

Hon Shannon Fentiman-Member for Waterford (ALP)Minister for Health, Mental Health and Ambulance Services and Minister for Women

Hon Mark Furner-Member for Ferny Grove (ALP)Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries and Minister for Rural Communities

Hon Grace Grace-Member for McConnel (ALP)Minister for Education, Minister for Industrial Relations and Minister for Racing

Hon Stirling Hinchliffe-Member for Sandgate (ALP)Minister for Tourism, Innovation and Sport and Minister Assisting the Premier on Olympics and Paralympics Sport and Engagement

Hon Leanne Linard-Member for Nudgee (ALP)Minister for the Environment and the Great Barrier Reef, Minister for Science and Minister for Multicultural Affairs

Hon Dr Steven Miles-Member for Murrumba (ALP)Deputy Premier, Minister for State Development, Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning and Minister Assisting the Premier on Olympic and Paralympic Games Infrastructure

Hon Annastacia Palaszczuk-Member for Inala (ALP)Premier and Minister for the Olympic and Paralympic Games

Hon Mark Ryan-Member for Morayfield (ALP)Minister for Police and Corrective Services and Minister for Fire and Emergency Services

Hon Meaghan Scanlon-Member for Gaven (ALP)Minister for Housing

Hon Scott Stewart-Member for Townsville (ALP)Minister for Resources