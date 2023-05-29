By Trish Bowman

Longreach Leo Club is holding a Mini Relay for Life on 10 June on the Longreach High School oval from 1pm to 6:30pm to raise money for cancer research.

The newly formed Leo Club for young people which sits under the Thomson River Lions umbrella, aims to raise $5000 in their first fundraising endeavour for the new club.

Leo advisor Lisa Clarke said she encourages everyone to come along and join the Leos.

“Relay For Life is a time for our community to come together and celebrate cancer survivors, remember those who are no longer with us and fight back against cancer,” Lisa said.

“We ask everyone to follow our purple theme on the day to show our support.

“There is no entry fee, we ask attendees to make a donation when you register.

“Everyone registers as an individual with Longreach Leo Club Community team to fundraise.

“If you want to complete the relay, you can join together to make up a team of six.

“You record your team through our Facebook page.”

Lisa said to honour survivors and carers and their inspiring journey, Leos invite them to be the ‘Guests of Honour’ at the Mini Relay for Life.

“You can choose to walk in the survivor and carer’s opening lap of honour, just come along for the afternoon tea or both,” she said.

“We encourage you to pre-register on our Facebook page for the survivors and carers afternoon tea for catering purposes.

“We will have candles of hope bags on sale for $2. Write messages of hope or remembrance for people in your life who have been touched by cancer.

“We will supply an LED candle and during our closing ceremony, the bags with the candles inside, will be placed around the track and we will have a moments reflection.

“Thomson River Lions Club will have a sausage sizzle beginning at 4pm.”

Festivities will begin at 1pm with an opening ceremony followed by the survivors and carers lap of honour before launching into the relay.

Fun activities will be held throughout the day for relay participants with prizes to be awarded for highest individual fundraiser, highest team fundraisers (Teams of 6), best decorated tent site and best dressed team at around 6pm.

The closing ceremony with the candles of hope will be held at 6:15pm.

Under 18s require parental permission (see our Facebook page)

For more information go to Longreach Leo Club Facebook page or check out their posters around town.