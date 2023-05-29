Dolphin double earns draw

By Liam Emerton

The Rockhampton Leagues Club Central Queensland Capras have pulled off an important draw but now they’ll welcome the Devils into their home.

The Capras were reduced to 12 players twice but still managed to make a strong second half comeback to secure a 26-26 draw against the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

The Central Queensland side found themselves down 16-6 at half time thanks to a Jayden Nikorima hattrick in 36 minutes.

Only Cooper Marshall, who crossed in the 27th, was able to get the Capras on the board in the first half.

With the side looking down the barrel of a tough defeat, the CQ squad would call on a local star and a Dolphin to help save the day.

After the Falcons extended their lead out to 20-6 two minutes into the second half, Lachlan Hubner would crack open the Sunshine Coast defence in the 48th to get the Capras’ momentum rolling.

An Edrick Lee double, scoring in the 54th and 70th minutes, alongside a penalty goal and two conversions from Trey Browne, was enough to take the lead late in the contest.

But the Falcons’ best player on the day, Nikorima would help level the match in the 77th with his fourth try of the afternoon.

Kyle Laybutt’s clutch conversion would put the Falcons back on equal terms where the scoreboard would remain.

Away from his goal kicking, Capras dummy-half Browne was particularly fantastic for the Capras, making 48 tackles, the most of any player.

Hubner’s try was also the cherry-on-top of another brilliant performance, earning the most run metres of any Capras with 190.

The Capras have slipped down to fifth place after that draw but still firmly remain in the hunt for the Hostplus Cup.

This weekend they host an important matchup when the Norths Devils make their way to Browne Park.

The Devils are 11th after picking up a 26-12 victory over the Townsville Blackhawks on Sunday.

That was only the third win of the season for Norths but they are always a dangerous side.

The reigning champions were embarrassed by the Capras earlier this season when our side won 34-0 on their home paddock.

If Central Queensland perform like that again they will certainly pick up another crucial two points and truly get their season back up and rolling.

After having a mid-season slump last year the Capras will be eager to snap out of this small dip and comeback with a strong win over Norths.

Our under-21s squad continues to have trouble in the beginning of their season, losing 56-12 to the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

This week the Devils come to town in a vulnerable position, sitting only two competition points above the Capras this season.

Anything above a 25-point win would see the Capras leapfrog the Devils on the ladder and begin to make much-needed progress up the Hastings Deering Colts table.