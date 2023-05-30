League Tag arrives in Longreach

Michael Lloyd

Students from Longreach State and Our Lady’s schools got to experience League Tag for the first time this week.

Game Development Manager for the Central Highlands and Central West, Nicola Bradford said this weeks come and try day was just the first of several planned experiences for the Longreach students this year.

“League Tag is an initiative of the NRL and I’m looking forward to several more trips out to Western Queensland,” Nicola said.

“It’s a school based concept with the hopes that eventually we will have a school based competition in the region.”

The focus of Rugby League Tag is on fun and learning the basic fundamentals of catch, pass, and run (hopefully in the right direction).

In the process of progressing into tackle Rugby League, children take part in the TackleReady program, a 6-session program designed to teach kids how to tackle and be tackled safely and effectively.