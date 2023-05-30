Little Athletics gets busy

Longreach Athletics Club

The winter season for Longreach Athletics Club has definitely started.

The last 2 club meets have proven that we may be in for a very cold winter.

Our May 2023 meets have been very productive with numerous personal bests (PB’s) and records

achieved.

On Sunday 7 May 2023 we had 37 athletes competing in which they achieved 54 PBs:

5yrs – Ruby Faehr 2PBs (145m, 200m); Bonnie Rayner 2PBs (200m, Shot Put); Charlie Griffiths 1PB (145m); Fergus Couper-Joyce 1PB (Long Jump); Beau Dillon 3PBs (50m, 145m, Shot Put); Noah Machin 3PBs (50m, Long Jump, Shot Put).

6yrs – Isabelle Jones 1PB (Long Jump); Milla Marks 2PBs (50m, Shot Put); Dominic Chapman 2PBs (50m, 200m, Long Jump)

7yrs – Georgia Griffiths 2PBs (145m, High Jump); Isobel Richardson 3PBs (50m, Long Jump, Shot Put); Woody Couper-Joyce 4PBs (50m,145m, 200m, Long Jump).

8yrs – Charli Hancock 3PBs (50m, Long Jump, Shot Put); Sienna Machin 1PB (50m); Bonnie Martin 1PB (Long Jump); Adrianna Thornton 1PB (Long Jump).

9yrs – Abigail Watts 3PBs (50m, 145m, Shot Put); Alexander Jones 3PBs (Long Jump, High Jump, Shot Put).

10yrs – Alexie Holland 3PBs (50m, High Jump, Shot Put); Harry Griffiths 1PB (Shot Put); Atticus Howard 3PBs (50m, High Jump, Shot Put).

11yrs – Lilah Hunt 2PBs (200m, Shot Put); Lara Palmer 1PB (High Jump).

12yrs – Erika Holland 1PB (Triple Jump); Rhys Faehr 1PB (Javelin).

13yrs – Jaylie Miller 1PB (Javelin); Leo McDarra 2PBs (Triple Jump, Javelin).

Opens – Harrison Moore 1PB (400m)

The following fortnight on Sunday 21 May saw 36 athletes compete for a huge 75 PBs and 3 records – results are as follows:

4yrs – Billie Richardson 2PB’s (80m, Discus); George Fyfe-Cuthill 1PB (Vortex).

5Yrs – Bonnie Rayner 3PB’s (60m, Long Jump, Vortex); Charlie Griffiths 3PB’s (60m, Discus, Vortex); Fergus Couper-Joyce 1PB (60m); Noah Machin 3PB’s (100m, Discus, Vortex).

6yrs – Milla Marks 1PB (Vortex); Dominic Chapman 2PB’s (Discus, Vortex); Braysen Miller 2PB’s (80m, Vortex).

7yrs – Georgia Griffiths 2PB’s (60m, 80m); Isobel Richardson 5PB’s (60m, 80m, Long Jump, Discus, Vortex); Woody Couper-Joyce 1PB (80m).

8yrs – Charli Hancock 2PB’s (Long Jump, Fly Hi); Bonnie Martin 1PB (Long Jump); Adrianna Thornton 2PB’s (Discus, Fly Hi); Ben Gunson 4PB’s (300m, Long Jump, Discus, Fly Hi).

9yrs – Abigail Watts 2PB’s (80m, 100m); Nate Fuller 2PB’s (100m, Fly Hi); William Geiger 3PB’s (80m,100m, Fly Hi); Alexander Jones 3PB’s (Long Jump, Discus, Fly Hi).

10yrs – Alexie Holland 1PB (Fly Hi); Atticus Howard 2PB’s (800m, Discus).

11yrs – Lilah Hunt 3PB’s (Long Jump, Discus, Fly Hi); Taya Miller 1PB (Fly Hi); Sienna Fuller 2PB’s (80m, 100m)

12yrs – Bindi Geiger 3PB’s (80m, Long Jump, High Jump); Erika Holland 2PB’s (Shot Put, Hammer)

13yrs – Jaylie Miller 4PB’s (Long Jump, High Jump, Shot Put, Hammer) 1 Record (800m); Dawson Hallam 5PB’s (80m, Long Jump, High Jump, Shot Put, Hammer).

Under 16 yrs – Max Bruggemann 2PB’s and 1 Record (Shot Put, Hammer).

Under 18 yrs – Jackarra Jones 1PB and 1 Record (Hammer).

Opens – Harrison Moore 4PB’s (80m, 800m, High Jump, Shot Put).

Masters – Peta Geiger 2PB’s (High Jump, Shot Put).

Congratulations to all our athletes on your achievements in our 2 meets in May.

We are looking forward to seeing what you will achieve in the future.

Our next Club Meet is the 4 June 2023 – Program A.

Please be there at 8:30am sign on, 8:45am warm up and 9am to start the morning off.

This meet is leading into the all the school interhouse carnivals – we would like to wish all competitors at all schools good luck and to have fun.

Remember athletics is action and a whole lot of fun.