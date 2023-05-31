Longreach Show Results

Photos by Roxy Weaton RLR Photography
Horse Section
Supreme Led Exhibit – Ruth Tindal – Pistol
Champion Child Galloway or Hack lead by child under 18yrs – Georgia Ward – Commanche
Champion Junior Handler – Heidi Horsley – Addy
Reserve Champion Junior Handler – Heidi Horsley – Addy
Champion Junior Rider of the Show – Heidi Horsley – Addy
Reserve Junior Rider of the Show – Ashtyn Smith – Squirell
Champion Children’s Galloway or Hack of the Show – Comfort Henwood – Tuxedo
Reserve Champion Galloway or Hack of the Show – Heidi Horsley – Addy
Champion Hack of the Show – Comfort Henwood – Tuxedo
Reserve Champion Hack of the Show – Heidi Horsley – Addy
Champion Local Hack – Alice Colvin – Ricardo
Reserve Champion Local Hack – Heidi Horsley – Addy
Supreme Saddle Horse of the Show – Heidi Horsley – Tonto
Supreme Rider of the Show – Heidi Horsley – Addy
Working Horse Challenge
Juniors 14 and under
1. Ruby Gilliland – Abbey
2. Georgia Ward – Commanche
3. Laylah Williamson – Rusty
Rookie
1. Louise Parkinson – Bandido
2. Demi Ramsay – Alfie
3. Deb Carr, Haylee Flanagan & Ruth Tindall tied
Open
1. Laura Axsentieff – Kitty 202.5
2. Melinda Davies – Westlake Composer
3. Louise Parkinson – Bandito
Team penning
1. TOO MANY COOKS – Brad Edwards, Maree Pitman and Haylee Flanagan
2. NEENAH PARK- Ann Webber, Georgia Ward and Emma Rutherford
3. PAY WINDOW – Jack Elmes, Sophie Elmes and Ruth Tindall
Poultry
Grand Champion – Jim Lawrence
Produce Section
Overall Best Honey- Doug Winterbottom
Overall best eggs- Jan Jones
Overall Best Citrus- Patricia Milne
Overall Best vegetable- Janice Flores
Overall Best herb- Clare Walker
Overall Best Homebrew-Travis Browning
Cookery Section
Grand Champion – Kristy Neuendorf – Teacake
Junior Champion – Lottie Stewart
Aggregate – Jocelyn Stephenson
Hobbies and Handicrafts
Grand Champion – Yvonne Johnston – Pottery
Encouragement Award – Kobe Jackson – Diamond Art
Photography
Grand Champion – Dean Anderson
Open Aggregate – Raelene Whip
Junior Grand Champion – Liam Sellick
Junior Encouragement – Chloe Bayles
Potted Plants
Champion Exhibit – Susan Thornhill
Overall Aggregate – Allycia Bennett
Needlework
Champion Exhibit – Nicki Heslin – Crochet rug
Junior Champion Exhibit – Georgia Ward Pink – Octopus
Most creative piece of needlework – Kirsten Symmons – Childs book – Sewing
Champion Wool Exhibit – Jane Dakin – Homespun Tunsian Rug
Judges Award – Georgia Ward – 3 Felt horses – soft toy
Merino Flock Ewes
Champion Pen Flock Merino Ewes (Short Wool) – Springleigh
Champion Pen Flock Merino Ewes (Long Wool) – Springleigh
Champion Pen of Locally Bred Merino Ewes – Springleigh
Grand Champion Flock Ewe Won by Springleigh
Grand Champion Pen of Flock Merino Ewes – Springleigh
Aggregate of Points Flock Merino Ewes – Springleigh
Trade Sheep
Champion Exhibit – Notus Downs
Reserve Champion Exhibit – Notus Downs
Wool
Champion Pair of Fleeces – Lilyvale
Champion Single Skirted Fleece – Kappa Ki
Champion Locally Grown Fleece – Greenlaw
Grand Champion Flock Fleece – Westbourne
Aggregate Wool Trophy – Lilyvale
Aggregate Local Classes – Beaconsfield
The WJ McMaster Perpetual Trophy – Janet Downs
The Kelso Trophy – Lilyvale
Aggregate Woolclassers trophy – Rayleen Bowden
Wool Classer of locally grown champion fleece – Rayleen Bowden
Highest number of fleeces donated – Evanston
Wether Trial
Supreme Team – Combined Fleece and Carcase Value – Springleigh
Team Fleece Value – Springleigh
Team Carcase Value – Evanston
Most Valuable Single Fleece – Beaconsfield
Most Valuable Single Carcase – Evanston
Finest Fleece – Oma
Heaviest Fleece – Springleigh
Cattle
Champion Commercial Heifer – Alice Downs
Reserve Champion Commercial Heifer – Longway
Champion Commercial Steer – Alice Downs
Reserve Champion Commercial Steer – Janet Downs
Champion Bull (Registered or Herd) – Tarcombe
Reserve Champion Bull (Registered or Herd) – Tarcombe
Champion Stud Heifers – Alice Downs
Reserve Champion Stud Heifers – Tarcombe
Pen of 6 Steers under 12 months – Hickleton
Overall Champion Exhibit – Pen of 3 Steers 12-18 months – Alice Downs
Longreach Show Society Members Draw
Winner – Gary Deakin