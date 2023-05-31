Longreach Show Results

A new take on flying high at Longreach Show.

Photos by Roxy Weaton RLR Photography

Horse Section

Supreme Led Exhibit – Ruth Tindal – Pistol

Champion Child Galloway or Hack lead by child under 18yrs – Georgia Ward – Commanche

Champion Junior Handler – Heidi Horsley – Addy

Reserve Champion Junior Handler – Heidi Horsley – Addy

Champion Junior Rider of the Show – Heidi Horsley – Addy

Reserve Junior Rider of the Show – Ashtyn Smith – Squirell

Champion Children’s Galloway or Hack of the Show – Comfort Henwood – Tuxedo

Reserve Champion Galloway or Hack of the Show – Heidi Horsley – Addy

Champion Hack of the Show – Comfort Henwood – Tuxedo

Reserve Champion Hack of the Show – Heidi Horsley – Addy

Champion Local Hack – Alice Colvin – Ricardo

Reserve Champion Local Hack – Heidi Horsley – Addy

Supreme Saddle Horse of the Show – Heidi Horsley – Tonto

Supreme Rider of the Show – Heidi Horsley – Addy

Working Horse Challenge

Juniors 14 and under

1. Ruby Gilliland – Abbey

2. Georgia Ward – Commanche

3. Laylah Williamson – Rusty

Rookie

1. Louise Parkinson – Bandido

2. Demi Ramsay – Alfie

3. Deb Carr, Haylee Flanagan & Ruth Tindall tied

Open

1. Laura Axsentieff – Kitty 202.5

2. Melinda Davies – Westlake Composer

3. Louise Parkinson – Bandito

Team penning

1. TOO MANY COOKS – Brad Edwards, Maree Pitman and Haylee Flanagan

2. NEENAH PARK- Ann Webber, Georgia Ward and Emma Rutherford

3. PAY WINDOW – Jack Elmes, Sophie Elmes and Ruth Tindall

Poultry

Grand Champion – Jim Lawrence

Produce Section

Overall Best Honey- Doug Winterbottom

Overall best eggs- Jan Jones

Overall Best Citrus- Patricia Milne

Overall Best vegetable- Janice Flores

Overall Best herb- Clare Walker

Overall Best Homebrew-Travis Browning

Cookery Section

Grand Champion – Kristy Neuendorf – Teacake

Junior Champion – Lottie Stewart

Aggregate – Jocelyn Stephenson

Hobbies and Handicrafts

Grand Champion – Yvonne Johnston – Pottery

Encouragement Award – Kobe Jackson – Diamond Art

Photography

Grand Champion – Dean Anderson

Open Aggregate – Raelene Whip

Junior Grand Champion – Liam Sellick

Junior Encouragement – Chloe Bayles

Potted Plants

Champion Exhibit – Susan Thornhill

Overall Aggregate – Allycia Bennett

Needlework

Champion Exhibit – Nicki Heslin – Crochet rug

Junior Champion Exhibit – Georgia Ward Pink – Octopus

Most creative piece of needlework – Kirsten Symmons – Childs book – Sewing

Champion Wool Exhibit – Jane Dakin – Homespun Tunsian Rug

Judges Award – Georgia Ward – 3 Felt horses – soft toy

Merino Flock Ewes

Champion Pen Flock Merino Ewes (Short Wool) – Springleigh

Champion Pen Flock Merino Ewes (Long Wool) – Springleigh

Champion Pen of Locally Bred Merino Ewes – Springleigh

Grand Champion Flock Ewe Won by Springleigh

Grand Champion Pen of Flock Merino Ewes – Springleigh

Aggregate of Points Flock Merino Ewes – Springleigh

Trade Sheep

Champion Exhibit – Notus Downs

Reserve Champion Exhibit – Notus Downs

Wool

Champion Pair of Fleeces – Lilyvale

Champion Single Skirted Fleece – Kappa Ki

Champion Locally Grown Fleece – Greenlaw

Grand Champion Flock Fleece – Westbourne

Aggregate Wool Trophy – Lilyvale

Aggregate Local Classes – Beaconsfield

The WJ McMaster Perpetual Trophy – Janet Downs

The Kelso Trophy – Lilyvale

Aggregate Woolclassers trophy – Rayleen Bowden

Wool Classer of locally grown champion fleece – Rayleen Bowden

Highest number of fleeces donated – Evanston

Wether Trial

Supreme Team – Combined Fleece and Carcase Value – Springleigh

Team Fleece Value – Springleigh

Team Carcase Value – Evanston

Most Valuable Single Fleece – Beaconsfield

Most Valuable Single Carcase – Evanston

Finest Fleece – Oma

Heaviest Fleece – Springleigh

Cattle

Champion Commercial Heifer – Alice Downs

Reserve Champion Commercial Heifer – Longway

Champion Commercial Steer – Alice Downs

Reserve Champion Commercial Steer – Janet Downs

Champion Bull (Registered or Herd) – Tarcombe

Reserve Champion Bull (Registered or Herd) – Tarcombe

Champion Stud Heifers – Alice Downs

Reserve Champion Stud Heifers – Tarcombe

Pen of 6 Steers under 12 months – Hickleton

Overall Champion Exhibit – Pen of 3 Steers 12-18 months – Alice Downs

Longreach Show Society Members Draw

Winner – Gary Deakin