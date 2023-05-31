McKenzie Neal

Following a successful Alpha Sheep and Wool Show on the Tuesday and Wednesday just gone, the baton to what seems to be a festival of shows in Outback Queensland has been handed to the town of Isisford, as they prepare to host their annual Sheep and Wool Show this Saturday May 27.

There is a lot on Isisford’s program with a full day of activities from 6.30am where breakfast and coffee vendors open in preparation for the ‘Sheep and Cattle Dog Trials Judge’s Walk About’ which begins at 8am.

Tent Accommodation, Cattle Dog Trial, Home Garden Competition and Invitational Trailer Pull are all new features to the 2023 show, which promises to be a great occasion for the Isisford region.

President of the Isisford Sheep and Wool Show Society Anna Cochrane is ‘excited’ about the prospects of once again showcasing the region, knowing the importance that a day like this has to the community.

“It really is the highlight of the year for the Isisford community,” she said.

“This show brings so many people together, and we try to make it really cost-effective.

“It is a really great opportunity for people to see the work others have been doing on their properties.

“It is a gold coin donation entry, with all proceeds going towards the Isisford State School PandC, and we have a best slice and jerky competition, with proceeds from there going to the Royal Flying Doctors Service.

“We really try to support as many not-for-profit groups as we can.”

Anna said while shows around the region and throughout Australia are renowned for their rides and show bags, the Isisford Sheep and Wool Show stays ‘traditional’ in that sense.

“We provide a traditional agricultural show with a family feel, there are no show bags or rides, but it is the other elements we provide that makes all the difference,” Anna said.

“Children are primed for a day not to forget as well. We have a magic show, sand sculpting workshops and a children’s movie as the sun sets at 6.30pm, there will be a host of activities for the little ones to enjoy.”

With cattle, sheep and wool judging, dance troupe performances, and an arts, crafts, photography and sculpture pavilion, the Isisford show has all bases covered in what should be a excellent day.

The bar is operational from 10am through to midnight, while entertainment will be provided by ‘Sonic Playground Duo’ from 7.30pm, running in tandem with the bar until close at midnight as well.

Perhaps the biggest draw card this year is the Simstock $1000 Trailer Pull happening at 4pm, where teams of five are asked to pull a trailer carrying a 500kg load over 25 metres with $1000 up for grabs, and nominations for entry into the tournament available on the day.

For more information regarding the Isisford Sheep and Wool Show, including committee members’ contact details, and accommodation options in town, visit their official website at www.isisfordshow.com/.