Elders, for a sustainable wool industry

The Queensland State Sheep Show returned last week, with 11 studs across three states making their way to Charleville to showcase their very best rams and ewes.

Elders QLD/NT wool team had a strong presence at the show, with Elders District Wool Manager Peter Sealy said the show provided a great display of Queensland Merino studs.

“This year we saw a very good show, with a top-quality line-up of sheep,,” Mr Sealy said.

“They were very even and some of the breeding groups were very impressive.”

He said Elders has a long-demonstrated commitment to the Australian sheep and wool industry, and most recently announced a world-first automated wool handling business, Elders Wool, which will be launched later this year.

“The operation will be based around two centralised hubs, in Melbourne and Perth, that will be supported by an extensive network of receival centres,” he said.

“The business will complement Elders’ existing wool offering, with existing wool selling centres in Yennora, Brooklyn and Spearwood

remaining in operation.

“Elders Wool will build on the existing offering to bring clients a full end-to-end service, providing a quick and easy delivery experience from your farm gate.

“The new business will improve efficiency and outcomes, getting wool to market faster and providing exceptional service for Queensland wool clients.”

Mr Sealy said the investment in Elders Wool is indicative of Elders heading towards an exciting phase of wool handling, with improved technology, while being very mindful of sustainability in the industry.

“Elders have a strong commitment to supporting rural and remote communities and have been providing experienced service to clients and the wool industry for generations,” he said.

“Everyday we enjoy supporting our clients in every possible way we can. We provide good quality services and great marketing information.

“We have a very experienced team with great networks in the regional communities and that allows us to really add value to the industry.

“Elders’ links to Queensland communities go further than supplying rural products and services. An integral part of local regions, Elders is for Australian agriculture.: