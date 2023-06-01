It is Rose time

Neil Fisher

The best part of the arrival of the cooler weather is that it gives the green light to Rose season.

All across Central Queensland Rose gardens are still very popular with gardeners.

Last week while travelling to and from Cooktown I was able a break the journey in Townsville. One place that I would recommend visiting if you are a Rose enthusiast is Queens Gardens.

These gardens are located only a short walk from the Strand and are almost over looked by Castle Hill.

Queens Gardens would have some of best Roses on display in all of Regional Queensland. The following are some of the flowering high lights of last Sunday’s visit to the Queens Gardens.

* Candy Stripe is a Hybrid Tea Rose that has large fragrant dusty pink and white striped blooms that are produced in abundance from late Spring to late Autumn. It is vigorous upright bush leathery dark green foliage.

* Dark Desire is a Hybrid Tea Rose with almost black buds followed with large strongly scented burgundy red flowers. This disease resistant Rose has bright glossy green foliage and should grow up to 1.2m high in most gardens.

* Double Delight is a very fragrant Hybrid Tea Rose with two-tone cream and pink flowers. With attractive olive green foliage Double Delight is a medium sized rose to 1m with a bushy habit.

* Fearless is a Hybrid Tea Rose with vibrant orange blooms with a paler reverse surrounded. Its mid green leathery foliage could withstand even the warmest Summer temperatures. It is a tidy upright bushy shrub growing up to 1.5m.

* Gallipoli Centenary Rose is a very tough and dense-growing, upright Floribunda Rose with mid green leaves. It produces large, graceful, deep red, velvet blooms either alone or in clusters appear in warmer months. Each flower has up to 30 petals, averaging 7-8cm across. This stunning Rose grows up to 120cm tall and around 80cm across and has exceptional health and disease tolerance.

* Our Vanilla is a Hybrid Tea Rose that was bred specifically as a cut flower variety. The flower colour is a vanilla champagne with the outer petals sometimes showing a pale green hue. Its lack of fragrance is more than compensated by its long stems with well-formed blooms plus its long-life in the vase.

* Pope John Paul all is a Hybrid Tea Rose with very fragrant long stemmed pure white flowers. These flowers have an intense fresh citrus aroma. It is disease tolerant with a neat growth habit of growing up to 1.4m high x 1m wide with healthy, dark green glossy foliage.

* Queen Elizabeth is a Grandiflora Rose, a cross between a Hybrid Tea and a Floribunda Rose. It is a tall upright bushy shrub that is highly disease resistant. It bares delicate pure pink blooms on long stems that have a light fragrance. This rose is almost thornless making it perfect a Rose for flower arranging.

When planting a new Rose into a garden bed, which should have been prepared at least a fortnight beforehand and allowed to settle. The planting hole should be made of about 300mm or one foot in diameter.

A mound should be formed to a level such that when the lower end of the root ball is held in it, the top of the root ball is even with the soil surface.

Then place the soil back around the root ball and water in, as this will eliminate air pockets. It is important to note that roses do not like having their feet waterlogged, and this is often the cause of many Rose failures.

After planting, it is quite important they are kept protected from hot sun and dry winds, until they have time to develop fresh roots. They will them be able to sustain themselves by drawing moisture from the ground. Roses are nearly dormant during winter, and do not require large amounts of water and fertiliser.

There is very little top growth, but the root growth does not slow down during the colder months.

Fertilising of freshly planted roses is widely discouraged by many specialist growers, but I have always found that using a small quantity of slow-release Osmocote has worked quite successfully.

However, if stronger amounts of fertiliser are used when planting, it may force new growth but damage the root system, which is the most important part of the plant at this stage.

A thick mulch of organic matter such as sugar cane mulch will help keep roots cool and retain moisture.

Always water Roses heavily and deeply rather than lightly and frequently.

Your Roses will then reward you with more beautiful blooms.