The People Behind a Business; The Longreach Vet Clinic

Mckenzie Neal

The Longreach Vet Clinic recently changed hands this year, with long-time Longreach locals James and Manny Walker partnering with Ashley and Katie Boyd, who have only recently moved to town in the last couple of years.

The clinic, located at 107 Magpie Lane in Longreach, changed hands six months ago, and settled last Friday, with exciting times to come for the new business partners, as they help steer the town’s only vet in the right direction.

James Walker is known by everyone across the town, and has lived here his whole life, knowing exactly what it means to be a local, as well as the need to support local.

“The team we have is the business and it is amazing how we have pulled together such a great team over the past six months,” Mr Walker said.

“I think our main advantage is we love the people of this region and love the pets and animals and want to help wherever we can.

“We are extremely passionate about this region and that will never change only grow.

“We care for pets and animals for western Queensland and assist livestock producers with their fertility and production requirements.”

James has also given advice to those looking to start their own business, and for those operating in the central west, acknowledging their very own struggles with employee attraction and retainment.

“Make sure you market the business to potential people you would like to work with,” he said.

“In attracting vets, I call Longreach the Noosa of the Outback, which works for us.

“Don’t sleep if you own a business, it doesn’t matter, you have to make sure it works, especially a critical business like a veterinary surgery and emergency centre.

“We have around nine staff at the moment varying from part-time, casual, trainees and permanent staff, and our biggest challenges are attracting and retaining veterinarians.”

Away from the vet clinic, Mr Walker is a man heavily relied upon in the community, with his fingers in the pies of Birdcage Cricket, tennis for Longreach and the support of junior rugby league, while also providing a helping hand for GroWQ.

“I like breeding bulls, and we have an Ultra black Stud and are breeding herd Bulls out of Elite Texas Angus cows and US renowned genetics,” he said.

“The thing I like most about this town are the people, and I believe we will attract a lot of people to this region over the next five years.”