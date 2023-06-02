Blackall blows past Alpha, sets up finals derby

McKenzie Neal

The Magpies crushed the Alpha Brumbies in last week’s elimination final in a 32-10 win in front of their home crowd, and now find themselves one win away from a grand final berth.

The pivotal win has now provided the backdrop for one of the games of the year, as they prepare to come up against the Barcaldine Sandgoannas in a finals derby, who are fresh off a last-start loss against the grand final-bound Longreach/Ilfracombe Tigers.

It was intense from the outset, with both sides having a point to prove as the Magpies came into the sheds at halftime with a minimal 10-4 lead over the visitors, courtesy of a first-half double to Jake Baigrie and, with Alpha’s Bailey Green also crossing the line before the break.

There was certainly some excitement surrounding this game, as Alpha organised a bus full of like-minded spectators keen to watch their side after a dominant win a week prior against the Sandgoannas to finish the regular season.

Blackall started proceedings in the second half as they did in the first, with Mitchell Hoff crossing the line just two and a half minutes in, with James Moller crossing not long after to give the Magpies a 20-4 lead with 30 minutes to play.

The Magpies’ Jake Richardson put his team on his back with a remarkable two tries in a five-minute span midway through the second half to all but seal the win for the home side, before Alpha’s Cahlen Comiskey scored a try himself, taking advantage of a Sterling George error with just over 10 minutes to play.

Jake Baigrie made it a night to remember, scoring the last try of the match and earning himself a hattrick in the process in what was a dominant second-half performance for Blackall, as they punched their ticket into the second week of the finals.

Blackall Magpies coach Jeremy Barron said he was very happy with his side’s performance and has identified a ‘plan’ for this Saturday’s blockbuster clash in Barcaldine.

“The win was great and there was a good crowd from Blackall and Alpha, and after the win, both towns mixed and had a few quiet drinks together,“ he said.

“We are going to Barcaldine with a plan, and if the boys just can execute, we will be in with a good chance.

“The town loves this end of the season and they have been behind us all year and we thank them for that.“

Barcaldine and Blackall met twice during the regular season, and both games had no shortage of drama as the Sandgoannas remarkably came away with an 18-16 win on both occasions.

Barcaldine would no doubt be weary of Blackall’s firepower, with Sandgoannas’ president Rhys Peacock recognising that the in form Magpies should not be taken lightly, especially off the back of their own form after suffering back-to-back losses for the first time this season.

“I think we definitely have the drive and determination to win it all, but this year’s competition is tight,“ he said.

“I truly hope that our boys can get back to there performance prior to finals. they are a pretty inspiring bunch of blokes, young and old and I’d love to see them win it not only for there club and community but for themselves – They are truly just all the best of mates.

“As the boys waved their supporters off in Ilfracombe last weekend, it was humbling to see so many in the mighty marron and white and it’s something we always highlight and make mention of to keep the boys motivated.

“Essentially this being a knock-out semi, it’s go hard or go home Literally – I 100 per cent have every faith in our side have what it takes to win the premiership.”

The Barcaldine Sandgoannas will host the Blackall Magpies in an elimination final this Saturday 3 June at the Showgrounds, with the winner of that game to play the Longreach/Ilfracombe Tigers the week later in the grand final at the Longreach Showgrounds on 10 June.