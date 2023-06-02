Tigers outlast Barcaldine, seal grand final berth

McKenzie Neal

The Tigers have become the first team to advance to the grand final of the Wellshot Hotel Central West Rugby League Competition after a defiant 26-16 win over the Barcaldine Sandgoannas at the Ilfracombe Rec Centre.

The home side raced out to an early two-try lead courtesy of tries to Jordan Cameron and Memphis Waerea before Barcaldine returned serve with tries to Tommy Lines and Angus Stewart to end the first half at 10 points apiece.

The Sandgoannas would pick up where they left off in the second half, with Angus Stewart bagging a double before the sea-sawing affair took another turn when the Tigers levelled it up at 16 points through Jacob Balke with 20 minutes to go.

The Tigers took the opportunities that presented themselves in the second half and would turn the game on its head in the last 15 minutes with two tries to hometown hero Gary Cutting, sealing the 10-point win in front of an elated home crowd.

Longreach/Ilfracombe Tigers coach Gavin Groves was elated with his side’s performance last weekend, and he understands the impact that a home grand final can have on the community and the impact that a week off this late in the year can have on the team.

“Always important to win when you are playing for a home Grand Final, to be able to have 2 weeks off and prepare is especially important for us as we still have plenty to work on with our side, and It also gives our committee time to put on a great event for our community“ Groves said.

“Ilfracombe is a great place to watch football and we usually get a great turnout, and we are so thankful for the supporters that braved the cold to see us home.

“Hopefully we see a great crowd on the 10 June, it has been a long time since Longreach has seen a home team Grand Final and our committee has some ideas to allow the crowd to be closer to the action at the showgrounds, as well as after match entertainment so it should be a great night out.“

The Tigers coach also shared the same sentiments that have been well talked about with regard to the level of competition in the region, providing great insight into the thought process of his side and showcasing the level of profound respect each side has for each other.

“I cannot remember a closer season than this for quite a while, for a long while Blackall looked to be a chance to be minor premiers.

“They have played well at the back end of the year, and I predict this weekend’s match against the Sandgoannas to be an extremely physical game in the middle of the field as is always the case against Blackall, in saying that Barcaldine have won their last 4 on the trot against the Magpies so they will carry some confidence into the game.

“We will watch on with interest but by this stage of the season, most teams know how each other are going to play so will not be too much to be gained.”

Barcaldine’s Angus Stewart and Tigers’ Samuel Munns were given the Man of the Match honours, two great performances to kick off finals football in the central west.

Barcaldine Sandgoannas’ president Rhys Peacock was obviously saddened after last week’s loss, but lamented how ‘crucial’ it is to turn up strong at home this weekend in a bid to not bow out in straight sets.

“Blackall is always a tough side to play, they play hard and they play quick and every time we have played Blackall in the past couple of years the margins have been extremely close so I think it will be an exciting game of football and most definitely, a great one for the spectator,“ Peacock said.

“I 100 per cent have every faith in our side have what it takes to win the premiership. We have done it tougher than this before and come out on top, however again, it is a very close competition.

“We do have the advantage of a home game so I believe we should go well with a decent crowd of supporters, but Blackall supporters also always travel well.

“The momentum is strong between sides and communities and now that we are at the pointy end of the competition, you truly can start to feel the buzz in the football community and towns.”

The two sides took the opportunity to celebrate Respect Round during their clash, a Queensland Rugby League initiative to give thanks to the referees, and show respect to them for giving their time to ensure these matches go ahead.

The Barcaldine Sandgoannas will host the Blackall Magpies in an elimination final this Saturday 3 June at the Showgrounds, with the winner of that game to play the Longreach/Ilfracombe Tigers the week later in the grand final at the Longreach Showgrounds on 10 June.