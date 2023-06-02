Celebrating 70 happy years

Family and friends of John and Elinor East joined them on 7 May for a morning tea on the lawn of their Manuka Street home to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.

John and Elinor were married on 7 May 1953 at Teviot Station outside Winton.

Daughter Wendy Geddis said the couple spent all their married life in the Winton community where they raised their three children.

“They lived on the land, and then became very involved within the town community and various events,” she said.

John spent many years on the local council, including the role of Deputy Mayor, and Elinor was well known as the local correspondent for the Longreach Leader.

All three of their children, Grady, David and Wendy, were present for the celebrations.

Peter Bayliss, John’s nephew who was only five at the time of the wedding, travelled from Yeppoon to join in with the celebrations of this huge milestone.

Other family and friends also travelled from Townsville to join in with wishing them congratulations on 70 years of family, companionship and marriage.