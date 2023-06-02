Rich 20 year musical history

Michael Lloyd

Celebrating 20 years with any organisation is an important milestone, even more so when that organisation has been part of the community fabric for over 130 years.

Lachlan Rich joined the town band three days after arriving in town in 2003.

Why? Well what else would an accomplished musician do when he ventured west.

Playing a variety of instruments, Lachlan has been there as the Town Band’s numbers ebbed and flowed.

Lachlan said sometimes numbers have been down to almost a quartet, and at other times back up to more than 20 strong.

“Regardless of numbers, we have always continued to perform and serve the town.”

Even a motor vehicle accident couldn’t stop Lachlan performing, although sometimes it can make it tricky.

“When we were performing for the musical a few years ago, I carried a fire extinguisher because I wasn’t sure I could get out of our set up in time if there was a fire,” he said with a wry smile.

With the next generation of band members coming through, including Lachlan’s son Denzel, he knows the Longreach Town Band is in safe hands.

Lachlan said music brings people together and his favourite job in the band is volunteering to teach adult learners – those brave people who decide to come along and have a go and make sure the band can continue to march and play on Anzac Day as well as all the other important occasions in the district.

“It’s hard to imagine an event without us,” he said.