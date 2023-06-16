Author Gregory North brings his love of Banjo

By Trish Bowman

Author Gregory North is launching his The Life and Rhymes of Banjo Paterson book at the Outback Writers’ Festival with an entertaining show that shouldn’t be missed.

Gregory said he began presenting history and poetry shows at the famous North Gregory Hotel in 2017.

As part of his preparation he made more detailed investigations into Waltzing Matilda and Banjo Paterson.

Ian said a great source of frustration continues to be the answers to the questions of how and exactly when Banjo Paterson travelled to Winton to write Waltzing Matilda.

“In the process of trying to find out I developed a good idea of what Winton was like around 1895-6 and put my findings into a book: Winton in the year of Waltzing Matilda,” he said.

“It was published in 2020, 125 years after Banjo Paterson and Christina Macpherson wrote Waltzing Matilda.

“Prior to this I had put together poetry collections of mentor-poets Frank Daniel and Denis Kevans as well one of my own called Limericks and Littlies.

“This year I will launch a brief biography of Banjo Paterson with 35 of his poems entitled The Life and

Rhymes of Banjo Paterson at the festival at the Outback Writers’ Festival on Wednesday 21 June at 11:45am.”

Gregory said it supplements his live show of the same name at the North Gregory Hotel.

“With the National Library’s recent digitisation of the Paterson family papers, the book contains some previously unknown information and photographs,” he said.

“I’m also delighted to have reproduced some of the original illustrations that went along with the first publication of several of Banjo’s poems.

“Many were in the Bulletin during the 1890s and were created by artists such as Livingston “Hop” Hopkins, George Washington Lambert and Frank Mahony.

“They are true works of art that haven’t been seen for over a century.

“It’s exciting to find these treasures and interesting titbits of information and it seemed only right to

share them in a book.

“That has been my main motivation in putting the book together.”

Gregory said he will continue delving into the Waltzing Matilda story and there may be a future book in that.

“Since 2016 I have been spending the tourist season in Winton, performing at the caravan park now

rejuvenated as the Winton Roadhouse Cabins and Caravan Park where I put on a bush poetry show

each night between Mother’s Day and Father’s Day,” he said.

“My regular home is in the Blue Mountains of New South Wales but I love the warm winters of Winton and the authentic outback scenery and characters.”

For more information go to www.gregorynorth.com.au