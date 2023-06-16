New equipment for ophthalmology clinic

The Central West Hospital and Health Service’s first ophthalmology clinic of 2023 was able to go ahead as scheduled last month thanks to the timely purchase of vital new equipment.

Central West Hospital and Health Service General Manager Acute Services Ms Karen McLellan said the new equipment, an Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) machine and a Field Analyser machine was needed to replace ageing equipment that was no longer suitable for use by the visiting specialist ophthalmology team.

“The team, comprising two ophthalmologists, two optometrists, an anaesthetist and administrative assistant, all from the Oxford Eye Centre in Brisbane, visits Longreach twice a year, once early in the year and once later in the year,” Ms McLellan said.

“Patients are brought from throughout the Central West to Longreach for the twice-yearly ophthalmology clinics.

“Without the new equipment in place, the first ophthalmology clinic of the year in late May would have had to be cancelled.

“Thanks to the installation of the new equipment, the clinic was able to go ahead between 25-28 May and saw 147 patients.”

Ms McLellan said on average, between 140 and 200 patients can be seen at each clinic.

“Central West Health was funded to purchase the OCT and Field Analyser machines at a combined cost of $180,000 through Queensland Health’s Health Technology Equipment Replacement (HETR) program,” she said.

“A further optical biometrics machine valued at $75,000 and funded by HETR is also is on its way to supplement the new ophthalmology equipment.

“The HETR program is intended to help fund asset replacement and improve asset investment and risk management decisions for hospital and health services.

“We are proud in the Central West of the quality of the specialist ophthalmology service we can offer our communities despite how remote we are from major population centres.

“We work hard to ensure all our services measure up to the expectations of our diverse and remote communities.

“Thanks to programs like HTER, we can replace outdated equipment in a timely manner, without having to interrupt the delivery of our health services.