Winton named Top Tiny Town

By Trish Bowman

Winton has been named Top Tiny Town in this year’s Top Tourism Awards.

The state’s best holiday hotspots and local treasures have been revealed at the 2023 Queensland Top Tourism Town Awards Ceremony in Brisbane, with Caloundra, Airlie Beach, and Winton claiming top honours.

Presented by the Queensland Tourism Industry Council (QTIC), the annual Top Tourism Town Awards celebrate regional communities that demonstrate a commitment to visitor excellence.

After an extensive judging process by tourism experts and a public vote that attracted more than 20,000 votes, Queensland’s top holiday destinations were announced from a shortlist of 17 finalists.

Across three hotly contested award categories, regional destinations were crowned the best in Queensland based on population size.

They may be small, with a population under 1,500, but Winton is mighty in exceeding visitor expectations and took out Queensland Top Tiny Tourism Town for a second consecutive year.

With a population over 5,000, the coastal escape of Caloundra was named the 2023 Queensland Top Tourism Town.

Airlie Beach took out the top gong for Queensland Top Small Tourism Town. It is the second year in a row the iconic destination with a population between 1,500 and 5,000 has received the prestigious title.

In 2023, a Queensland Top Tour Guide Award was introduced as a new accolade.

The award recognises a tour guide who goes above and beyond in providing guests with an outstanding visitor experience.

The Sunshine Coast’s Joel McPherson from Joel’s Journeys was announced Queensland’s best tour guide for 2023.

State winners from the Top Tourism Town Awards and Top Tour Guide Award will go on to represent Queensland at the national awards held later in the year, where they have the chance to be crowned the best in Australia.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council CEO Brett Fraser congratulated Caloundra, Airlie Beach, and Winton, and all the finalists in this year’s Awards.

“The Top Tourism Town Awards shine a light on Queensland’s regional gems and reward communities united in delivering memorable holiday experiences,” he said.

“While attractions may drive guests to a destination, it is the warm welcome and meaningful customer service that has visitors leaving with a sense of wonderment. Congratulations to the winning communities for their remarkable efforts.

“Well done to all the finalists in the Queensland Top Tour Guide Award. We applaud these incredible individuals for their talents in captivating audiences. Their passion for storytelling fills guests with a deeper appreciation for Queensland.”

Top Tourism Town (population over 5,000) finalists and winner:

• Caloundra – WINNER

• Bowen

• Bundaberg

• Redcliffe

• Rockhampton

• Tamborine Mountain

• Townsville

Top Small Tourism Town (population 1,500 – 5,000) finalists and winner:

• Airlie Beach – WINNER

• Ingham

Top Tiny Tourism Town (population below 1,500) finalists and winner:

• Winton – WINNER

• Hughenden

• Julia Creek

• Linville

• Quilpie

• Richmond

• Rubyvale

• Toogoolawah

Queensland Top Tour Guide

• Joel McPherson from Joel’s Journeys – WINNER

• Betty Burrows from Sarina Sugar Shed

• Russel Hosp from Passions of Paradise