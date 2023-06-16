Barcy man digs deep on lived experience

By Trish Bowman

Former Barcaldine boy and Author Kerry Yates digs deep in his memories for his books to be presented at this year’s Writers’ Festival.

Kerry began his writing career around three years before COVID, when he started piecing together snippets of his early childhood life in Brisbane and Barcaldine.

Kerry said if anything, they were nothing more than thought bubbles written on post-it notes.

“Once COVID struck, I simply ran out of excuses and ‘Barcy Galah’ followed,” Kerry said.

“What set me on the writing path was probably a touch of jealousy.

“Grandmas are amazing with their grandkids, spoiling them rotten with theatre, movies and arts and crafts and I thought, why can’t Grandpas share their arty side, mixed with a little excitement?

“So, why not capture stories from Barcy days? For our kids and grandkids, add some excitement, such as fishing for yella-belly, swimming in the Alice River, or Kurdaitcha Man.”

Kerry said he has written two books about his Barcaldine experiences so far, ‘Barcy Galah’, first published in 2021 is a memoir, non-fiction, outback kids’ adventure, about his life to the age of 14, set in Brisbane initially, then Barcaldine.

“The ‘non-fiction’ claim is a little dubious as I do tart up the story at times, to make it a more enjoyable read,” he said.

“My second book, ‘The Shed’ is hot off the press having been published in April 2023.

“The Shed catches my memories as a 13-14 year old visiting Barcaldine Downs to learn all things shearing.

“It is a memoir-based, fiction, outback kids’ adventure.”

Kerry said writing about his Barcy life was definitely not part of his earlier mind set.

“What set me thinking about writing was probably traveling out west, revisiting Barcaldine and thinking about our wonderful family that dug so deep to rescue us from tough Brisbane days.

“My books are more ‘memoir’ based, so I had to delve into our family history, my recollections and other families’ recollections.

“If you are thinking about writing a memoir, I would humbly suggest developing a timeline of past events that feature in your story. This gives you a time scale to work to.

“Gather your recollections like mini thought bubbles. Once you start the process, other recollections will emerge from the detritus of data lying there in the mix within your memory.

“Write each thought bubble down, like multiple post-it notes, then expand on them. The more thought bubbles, the better.

“From these many thought bubbles, develop chapters so your book flows.

“Plain history can be boring, so tart it up.”

Kerry said he and wife Lesley are still regular visitors to the region.

“I have a few mates out west from boarding school days and I love claiming to be a bushie,” he said.

“It seems to give you supernatural powers to be able to fix anything with wire, and able to talk under water, apparently.”