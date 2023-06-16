Netball legend in Central West

Michael Lloyd

Netball Legend Vicki Wilson will be heading to Tambo and Blackall next week with the aim of imparting some of years of experience to all ages of the netball community.

Vicki Wilson OAM was inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 2004 as an Athlete Member for her contribution to the sport of netball.

Wilson represented Australia for 15 years between 1985 – 1999, the last four as captain, and was arguably the world’s best goal shooter for the majority of her career.

Originally a defence player, she always wanted to be a goal shooter and got the chance when playing for the Queensland Under 18 team. She was so successful she never played defence again and Australian netball will be forever grateful she made the switch to shooter.

The idea of bringing Vicki to town came from local netballer Victoria Carroll, who got the idea after attending one of Vicki’s clinics in Charleville a few years ago.

“I saw she had been back to Charleville this year, and I thought how do I get her to Tambo,” Victoria said.

“She has an huge wealth of knowledge in training, coaching and umpiring, and she would be great for the netballers of Tambo and Blackall to speak with and learn from..

“All the local participants cant wait for Vicki to attend and it is all thanks to the Blackall-Tambo Regional Council, Cr Lindsay Russell and Blackall Thrift Shop.”

For more information contact Victoria or either the Tambo or Blackall Netball Clubs

Join Vicki on 21-23 June.

Wednesday 21 June Tambo netball session at the netball courts

3.30pm under 7’s

4.30pm under 9’s, under 11’s and under 13’s

5.30pm adult skills and drills

7pm meet and greet at the Tambo Tavern

Thursday 22 June Blackall Netball session

3.30-6.30pm skills and drills at the Blackall State School courts

6.30pm meet and greet with a community barbecue

Friday 23 June coaches and umpires clinic for adults in Tambo

9-11am netball courts