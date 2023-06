By Trish Bowman

Author Jocelyn Doran began writing her autobiography when their resort went into lockdown for Covid.

“My grandchildren knew I had had an interesting life and encouraged me to put it down on paper,” Jocelyn said.

“It took nine months to write and one year to edit, organise photos and title.

“This story begins when I was born and goes until the present.”

Presently living in Toowoomba, Jocelyn said she does not intend to write another book but we all know we should never say never.