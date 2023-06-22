Storyfest heading our way

By Trish Bowman

The Somerset Storyfest Out West is gearing up to be an amazing experience for writers and readers alike on 27-28 July in Longreach.

After the huge success of the inaugural festival in 2022, Storyfest is thrilled to be heading back Out West in 2023.

Storyfest Outwest have another amazing line up of authors, volunteering opportunities, adult functions and events for the whole family to enjoy together and they can’t wait to host a bigger and better festival for the whole central west region and beyond to enjoy.

CEO and Festival Director Andrea Lewis said the group are forever grateful to Richard and Marisse Kinnon from Outback Pioneers who did not hesitate to support this venture and join with them in the journey of bringing storytellers to Longreach.

“We will have author sessions, panel discussions, workshops, young writers’ dinner and a featured event prologue party all as part of the festival,” Ms Lewis said.

“We will be bringing with us a collective of authors and performers to present to the whole community.”

Authors include Nat Amoore, Charlotte Barkla, Megan Daley, Susanne Gervay, Caroline Graham, Ian McIntosh, Richard Kinnon, Oliver Phommavanh, Gabrielle Tozer and Sally Warriner.

The Drovers Place Literary Lunch with Sally Warriner will be held on Wednesday 26 July from noon to 2.30pm at The Drovers Place.

Ms Lewis said Sally Warriner spent nearly 25 years living in the outback on cattle stations with her former husband.

“She is a trained nurse who was able to use her skills to help the isolated communities she lived in,” she said.

“Sally left cattle station life when her children were in boarding school.

“Her sons are spread across the country and most are involved in agribusiness. Her former husband still runs cattle stations.”

Tickets are $95 per person.

Teacher, Teacher Adult Panel Session will be held Thursday 27 July from 5.30pm at the Branch café.

Ms Lewis said we have all had teachers in our lives, this is an opportunity to join us for a lively and enlightening discussion about the highs and lows of the profession.

“The power of an exceptional teacher cannot be overestimated,” she said.

“Sometimes it is not about what they taught you, but that they saw you, before you recognised yourself, and nudged you in a direction that would change the course of your life.

“So why are teachers undervalued? How is the role of the teacher changing? This panel discussion is for parents, educators, school management teams and anyone who might be considering the teaching profession.”

Tickets $50 per person.

The Young Writers’ Dinner will be held on Thursday 27 July from 5pm at Nogo Station.

The Young Writers’ Dinner provides young people with a once in a lifetime opportunity to spend an exciting evening workshopping with some of Australia’s bestselling kids and YA fiction writers.

The dinner is open to the wider community suitable for ages 10+.

So don’t miss the amazing, fun-filled experience of spending an evening with one of this year’s featured authors Nat Amoore, Charlotte Barkla, Richard Kinnon, Oliver Phommavanh, Nicholas J. Johnson and Susanne Gervay.

Tickets are $50 per person.

For more details go to www.storyfest.com.au