Blistering Ben Triumphant in Blackall

While the best players from around the world descended upon the Los Angeles Country Club, when the decorated estate opened its North Course for what was the third instalment of golf’s majors in 2023, a conglomerate of Outback Queensland’s best met in Blackall on Sunday 17 June for the town’s annual Open Championship.

The strong field of 57 embraced the early morning conditions that Blackall threw at them, with all players eagerly awaiting the 8:30am shotgun start, coincidentally at the same time the like of Rory McIlroy and fan-favourite Rickie Fowler began their respective third rounds, enroute to setting up what would be a thrilling finish the following day in the ‘City of Angels,’ a little over 12,000 Kilometres away.

Players entered from across the region, with strong attendance by the likes of Longreach, Muttaburra, and Barcaldine, not to mention the smaller clubs such as Ilfracombe, Isisford, Tambo and also Alpha.

Ilfracombe star Ben Emmott demonstrated to the region why he is one of the best golfers going around, backing up his show-stopping win at the Longreach Open back in April with another win 200 Kilometres down the road.

While 18 holes on Sunday was enough for America’s Wyndham Clark to make history at the US Open, it was not enough for Emmott to stamp his authority, eventually overcoming Longreach’s Edward Gunson in a three-hole playoff after they both finished two under the card.

Alec Graham fended off his Ilfracombe counterpart Robert Johnstone to find himself in the winner’s circle with a score of 75 after a great performance, taking out the B Grade competition, while the honours for C Grade belonged to Alpha’s Erik Park with 87.

Barcaldine’s ladies had a strong performance, as Leah Williams won A Grade with a score of 85, and Christine Williams grabbed B Grade honours with 87, while C Grade was afforded to C Adams.

Ilfracombe Golf Club Co-Captain Tom McLellan touched on how important tournaments like these are to golf clubs in the region, saying that they always provide a ‘great opportunity’ to support the sport in Outback Queensland.

“It is important to take these opportunities to go to different places and play,” McLellan said.

“The great thing about golf in the outback is the support that each club has for one another, and that was certainly on show again in Blackall.

“Not only is it about the golf, but it is also about buying a burger, getting that drink, and doing what you can to help out because every club is looking for assistance.

“We get to see some great golf on even better outback courses, and Open Championships like these help maintain those high standards.”

Tom played in the open and finished six shots back of Emmott and Gunson in the A Grade competition, featuring in a tie for eighth with +4 the card.

In other golf news around the region, the Ilfracombe Golf Club are hosting their coveted annual Club Championships this weekend.

Co-Captain Ben Emmott will be looking to make the honour his, after back-to-back in previous years.

Emmott will have to stave off the likes of Ben Williams and counterpart Tom McLellan, who is up another class having won the B Grade championship last year.

Bevan Pearce will be looking to try to defend his coveted C Grade green jacket, but will have to be mindful of Jimmy King among others, who will be looking to turn his mid-season form around.

It promises to be a thrilling 36-hole event spread across two days, and a true test of character and mindset for even the toughest of players.