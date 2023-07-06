Longreach prep’s celebrate 100 days

Michael Lloyd

Our Lady’s celebrated 100 days of Prep on the last day of the Term 2.

Over the course of the year, they have been counting down each day to this celebration and the Prep students were very excited.

To celebrate this occasion, they centered their activities for the day around the number 100.

One of their favourite activities was making a 100 dollar note and finding out exactly what $100 could buy them.

This celebration commemorated all the wonderful achievements of the school’s youngest students, they have grown so much in just 20 weeks.

Principal Peter Thurecht said their school community looks forward to watching them thrive over the next semester.