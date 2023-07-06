Time to join the band

Michael Lloyd

Have you recently heard dulcet tones wafting through the air on a Sunday afternoon?

With the support of Longreach Regional Council, the Longreach Town Band has conducted their Sunday Mixed Ensemble rehearsals around various parks in the Longreach region.

These rehearsals are open to anyone who would like to bring along a picnic and listen as well as any musicians who would like to bring their instrument along and join in.

The Town Band’s rehearsal schedule for July is: Sunday 9 July at Rotary Park next to Shell Service Station;

Sunday 16 July at Ilfracombe Park Rotunda; and Sunday 23 July at the Longreach Skate Park.

Rehearsals begin at 4pm and generally go to about 5:30pm.