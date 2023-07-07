Furry Friends help mental stress

CQUniversity Bachelor of Social Work alumnus Megan Humphris is using Take Your Dog to Work Day to highlight the positive impact our furry friends can have on mental health and wellbeing.

As a specialised mental health professional and owner of her own animal-assisted therapy practice called Therapy Tails, Ms Humphris has seen firsthand the range of benefits dogs can provide.

Since founding Therapy Tails in 2017, Ms Humphris said her passion for the industry has developed after seeing the life-changing impacts it can have on patients.

“I utilise alternative therapies, like animal and play therapy, because in my experience, I have found that looking at alternative ways of engaging and providing therapy to clients to be more effective,” she said.

Ms Humphris’ research shows the benefits dogs can have from reducing loneliness, increasing feelings of social support and boosting your mood.

“Dogs are orientated to the present as they live in the moment. The presence of a dog helps facilitate a mindful process,” she said.

“According to the Human Animal Bond Research Institute in the United States, there is a range of positive impacts of having a dog present with group problem solving, indicating that there can be higher levels of cohesion, trust and cooperation when there are groups that have a dog present.

“Some positive effects include a drop in the stress-related chemical cortisol which can reduce feelings of stress and tension. there are even benefits in a reduction in blood pressure.”Ms Humphris said many companies and employers around the world are recognising how pet-friendly workplaces can provide these benefits in an office environment.

Other positive aspects are the sensory benefits from petting a dog or having a dog seated on a person’s lap, which can be grounding and relaxing.

While Ms Humphris said the presence of dogs, in particular, could be beneficial in many workplace settings, she warned that the safety of both humans and animals needed to be considered.

“An animal joining a workplace does need to be carefully planned and thought through,” she said.

It is also important to consider the needs of the animal visiting before implementing such a program.

For individuals or workplaces unable to facilitate these requirements but would like to receive the benefits and additional support, Ms Humphris encouraged outsourcing services like Therapy Tails.

“As the evidence based in neuroscience grows, people are learning more and more about the impact of trauma on the brain and how ‘bottom up’ interventions are far more effective for creating lasting change,” she said.