AWI Graduate Training Program 2024

Applications for the 2024 Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) Graduate Training Program open 1 August.

The AWI Graduate Training Program provides successful applicants with a thorough and unique understanding of the wool supply chain from fibre to fashion.

The 18-month program starts each year in March and is based primarily at the AWI office in Sydney, where the graduates gain exposure to many areas of the AWI business including On-Farm Research, Processing Innovation and Education Extension, Consultation and Engagement, Global Marketing, Digital, Measurement and Evaluation, and Business Services.

Graduates are also given the opportunity to gain global exposure to the wool supply chain through two international rotations.

The program also provides the graduates with ongoing professional training and development opportunities, to further enhance their career within the industry.

The program is aimed at graduates from a broad cross section of disciplines who have a background in or connection with the Australian Wool Industry.

AWI Chief Executive John Roberts says the program has unearthed some fantastic young people who are now planning long careers in the wool industry.

“Having worked with the past and current graduates, I’ve seen firsthand the value of having such an all-encompassing program within the industry, covering the full supply chain, and the benefits it provides the successful graduates in enhancing their career within wool,” he said.

‘We continue to focus on attracting and retaining the top talent and the program is just one of the mechanisms we have in creating a talent pipeline and future proofing human resources in the industry.”

In 2023 AWI selected two graduates were selected, they are Kate Rice and Harrison Dunning.

Kate who is originally from Parkes in central NSW said the grad program has given her a unique opportunity to combine her passion for agriculture and the wool industry with her love for textiles and design.

“Coming from a wool growing family, it has been an amazing experience to witness the supply chain in action from the farm gate to end garment,” she said.

“The program so far has presented me with various hands-on learning experiences to see what we as a company can do support Australian growers and their wool.”

Harrison Dunning who hails from Sydney found his way to the graduate program through a keen interest in sustainable food and fibre production.

“The experience gained through the AWI graduate program has been invaluable in developing a comprehensive understanding of the wool supply chain and expanding my networks throughout the industry,” he said.

‘A personal highlight in my first rotation as a part of the research team was witnessing the journey of research from inception to development to extension and the profound outcomes that can be achieved to assist woolgrowers.

“I look forward to moving throughout the rest of the organisation focusing on the roles that education, innovation and marketing play in increasing global demand and fostering a positive future for wool.”

On 1 August you can apply on line.

Applications close 31 August, 2023.