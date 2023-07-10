The “My First Speech” Competition for local Flynn electorate schools is now open and ready to hear from eager students who are keen to be heard.

This national competition challenges students in years 10, 11 and 12 to envision themselves as newly elected Members of the House of Representatives and record a 90-second speech on video, focusing on a topic of their choosing.

The competition will run Australia wide with winners, accompanied by a parent or guardian, will be flown to Canberra to deliver their speeches live at Parliament House and participate in an engaging program tailored to deepen their understanding of the legislative process.

Federal Member for Flynn, Colin Boyce said this is an exciting opportunity for local students in the region to shine a national spotlight on the issues that matter most to them.

“The students participating in this competition will be our local leaders of tomorrow, and I am excited to give them a head start on their futures with this program,” Mr Boyce said.

The submission deadline for the competition is set for 5pm AEST on 11 August 2023.

To learn more about the competition and submit their entries, students can visit the dedicated competition website: www.aph.gov.au/myfirstspeech.