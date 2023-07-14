Big Red Bash Delivers Again

McKenzie Neal

The Birdsville Big Red Bash has gained waves across the globe, following the conclusion of the three-day event that marvelled everyone that was in attendance during the festival’s 10th instalment.

It is a town with a population of just over 100 people, but for the other three days of the year, Birdsville is the home of thousands of festival-goers, all of which keen for a glimpse of what outback Queensland has to offer, synonymous with the remarkable scenes and experiences that are included with a Big Red Bash admission.

Founder of the Birdsville Big Red Bash Greg Donovan said this event is unlike any other, and is appreciative to the people who continue to turn up for the town of Birdsville.

“What an amazing event, anyone who made it to the 2023 Bash is a legend,” the grateful founder said.

“Thank you all for supporting us, we love you.”

The Birdsville Big Red Bash is Australia’s most remote music festival, located at the now famous Big Red sand dune, 35 kilometres west of Birdsville in the Simpson Desert.

Welcoming the likes of Icehouse, John Williamson, Hoodoo Gurus, Human Nature, Pete Murray, and The Angels, there is little wonder the festival was sold out just a week after tickets were released, with performances also coming from The Waifs, Kate Ceberano, Troy Cassar-Daly, and many more.

World records were broken during the remarkable event, as 5,838 fancy-dressed people danced to ‘The Nutbush,’ a nod to the late great Tina Turner, building on the 4,084 people who did it a year prior, as the viral videos of the renowned dance continue to find its way to the four corners of the globe.

“It’s our 10-year anniversary, it’s the 50-year anniversary for the Nutbush itself, and Tina Turner’s passing,” Donovan said.

“It’s a fitting way to celebrate all of those things,”

The Nutbush has raised more than $640,000 for the Royal Flying Doctors since 2016, and this year’s patrons danced their way to a total of $87,570.

It was not the only record broken during the remarkable three-day schedule, as almost 5,500 people in blue wigs came together to form the largest human image of a country, and in the process raised close to $100,000 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, something very close to founder Greg Donovan’s heart.

‘It doesn’t get more Australian than this,” Mr Donovan said, during the formation of the human-made Australia.

Donovan has a son with type one diabetes, and would no doubt have been amazed by the support from everyone in attendance.

Even though the festival is located out of Birdsville, the impact is certainly not lost on the region.

It is estimated to bring in $15 million in economic benefit to the community and greater Outback Queensland, and the town’s Bakery reported sales of close to 1,500 for their famous curried camel pies and sold nearly 900 coffees a day.

The reviews from festival goers have been electric, ranging from first-timers to seasoned campaigners, all with the goal of returning in the years ahead.

It is a music festival that started from humble beginnings, but in the space of 10 years has become recognised on a global stage, and with its spectacular scenes and attributes now synonymous with its brand, the Birdsville Big Red Bash continues to amaze, as it now looks to grow.

For those that missed out on an experience of a lifetime and don’t have time to wait a year to see the next instalment of the Birdsville Big Red Bash, Broken Hill’s ‘Mundi Mundi Bash’ will be home to another wonderful three-day display starting Thursday 17 August, where you can witness the same iconic Aussie line-up in another outback location.