Hostplus Cup takes rugby league to the West

McKenzie Neal

In a year where the Blackall Magpies found grand final success that had previously eluded them in an upset win over the Longreach/Ilfracombe Tigers, and the Maroons wrapping up the coveted State of Origin in only two games, Outback Queensland has been treated to some thrilling rugby league.

Rugby league’s Outback Muster graced the Longreach Showgrounds in June and provided highlight reel plays following the conclusion of the Wellshot Central Rugby League Competition, but the region has since been starved of live action that its fans crave, until now.

Rugby League travels to Miles this Saturday 15 July at 3pm, with the Hostplus Cup celebrating ‘Country Week’ as heavyweights the Redcliffe Dolphins and the second-placed Burleigh Bears prepare to face off in a clash that has been highly anticipated by the town since the announcement of this match earlier in the year.

It will be their first meeting since the Bears bounced Redcliffe out of contention during the 2022 finals series.

Competitions manager of Queensland Rugby League Dave Maiden was asked about the importance of Country Week when the towns were announced for this year’s fixtures, with expectations high regarding participation across all seven games.

“We expect to have contact with 10,000-plus participants over the duration of the event,” Maiden said.

“It’s a great leveller for our players and our competition as it reminds everyone how tough it is for some of these communities who have to travel four or five hours to play a game of rugby league and the conditions they often play under.”

‘Country Week’ has treated the towns to some brilliant talent across the board in recent years, with the likes of Maroon’s star Harry Grant and last year’s Dally M Medal Winner Nicho Hynes both lacing the boots in the bush during their time with the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

Redcliffe and Burleigh are the feeder clubs to the National Rugby League’s Dolphins and Gold Coast Titans respectively – two sides who coincidentally played against each other last weekend.

In that match, the Dolphins held on late in a 23-21 golden point win away from home, with Titans’ representative players Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, David Fifita, Moeaki Fotuaika, and AJ Brimson all watching on from the sidelines in horror, as former Titans winger Jamayne Isaako came back to haunt the side he played for last year, when he landed a dagger in the form of a penalty goal.

If that game at Cbus Super Stadium is anything to go by, the fans that grace Miles’ Centenary Oval will be treated to some thrilling football, with both sides’ player stocks revived following the return to first-grade rugby league for all State of Origin representative players this weekend.

Redcliffe will be inspired after having beaten the Titans’ other feeder club the Tweed Head Seagulls 26-24 at the inaugural ‘Liam Hampson Cup,’ a day where rugby league became more than a game, with both clubs using the fixture to remember the young man who tragically lost his life at the end of last year.

Hampson represented both clubs during his four years in the Hostplus Cup and made the move from Tweed Heads to Redcliffe at the end of 2021.

The Burleigh Bears on the other hand will be looking to flex their premiership muscles in the outback this weekend, following a staunch 30-22 win over the Hunter in Papua New Guinea last weekend.

Redcliffe Dolphins team list: Trai Fuller, Brayden McGrady, Ob Tawha, Jack Bostock, Brenton Baira, Max Plath, Cody Hunter, Tyson Cleal, Sheldon Pitama, Dunamis Lui, Levi Wilson, Jeremiah Simbiken, Mason Teague, James Walsh, Benjamin King, Jarrett Boland, Khalil Rahme, Jackson Frei (emergency).

There are only two changes for Redcliffe, with Robert Jennings and Samson Graham missing out in place of Benjamin King and Jackson Frei.

Burleigh Bears team list: Creedence Toia, Tony Francis, Sami Sauiluma, Kea Pere, Ken Maumalo, Tom Steadman, Guy Hamilton, Matthew Koellner. Pat Politoni, Jeff Lynch, Johsua Patson, Hayden Schwass, Sam Coster, Toby McIntosh, Vaka Sikahele, Jayden Sharp, Dylan Kelly, Nicholas O’Meley (emergency).

Keano Kini is a big omission for the Burleigh side, with the fleet-footed fullback on standby for the Titans, with the club set to make a call on the fitness of AJ Brimson following an hour before kick-off when they take on the Parramatta Eels away from home on Sunday.

Across the state, the Norths Devils are taking on the Wynnum Manly Seagulls in Wondai, Biloela will host the Ipswich Jets and the much more fancied Central Queensland Capras, the Brisbane Tigers host Tweed Heads at Kilcoy, the Falcons will visit the opposite end of the state against the Northern Pride in Weipa, the ladder leading Souths Logan Magpies will play the Mackay Cutters in Proserpine, and the final match of the round is in Stanthorpe when the Townsville Blackhawks battle with the Western Clydesdales on Sunday afternoon.