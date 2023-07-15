Capras jet to Bilo

By Matthew Pearce

The Rockhampton Leagues Club Central Queensland Capras will trade their usual city venues for the Biloela Sporting Complex on the weekend, as the team takes on the Ipswich Jets for the first time this season.

Following a breather last weekend, head coach Lionel Harbin said the CQ side wanted to avoid a repeat of their 14-8 loss to the PNG Hunters on 1 July.

He said the Jets’ position on the Hostplus Cup ladder – last, at number 15 – didn’t reflect the challenge they posed as a team.

‘They’re a big side, big and fast, so we’re expecting a tough game,” he said.

“In the games that we’ve done well in this season, our forwards, like Bailey Butler and JJ Collins, have done a really good job laying the foundation for us, we just need to follow through and for everyone to play their part.”

Harbin said the team was looking forward to playing in Biloela as part of Country Week, which he sees as a return to the team’s roots.

“When the Capras first launched in 1982, they went out to all of our regional towns and that was where they played their home games – places like Biloela, Gladstone, Blackwater and Emerald.

“It’s a big part of our history and who we are.”

The Capras’ next home game will be on 5 August against the Townsville Blackhawks.

The Capras Under-21s impressively defeated the Ipswich Jets 48-16 on Saturday at the North Ipswich Reserve following a close first half.

Kurtis Farr from the Capras scored the first try in the 18th minute, before the Jets’ Lachlan Stuart evened the score the 37th minute, taking it to 4-4.

The second half kicked off with a try from the Jets’ Max Banditt and conversion by Casey Harding, followed by a try from Capras’ Kurtis Farr and a conversion by Marcus Tanner, bringing the score to 10-10.

The Jets took the lead with a try by Riley Flute and conversion by Harding, before a try by Capras’ Jesuah Wini and conversion by Harry Barham brought the score to 16-16.

A try by the Capras’ Mitchell Leard-Lamont in the 57th minute followed by a conversion from Barham brought the score to 16-22, before a try-conversion combination from Ryder Huth and Barham brought the Capras’ lead to 28.

In the 66th minute, a try and conversion from Barham took the CQ team’s lead to 34.

This was followed by tries in the last 10 minutes from Ethan Boswood, Ryder Huth (with a conversion by Barham) and Boswood again, bringing the tally to 48 points for the young Capras.