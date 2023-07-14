The Open Door and the Work of the Smiths

Longreach Archival And Historical Research Group

The Open Door at 81 Wompoo Road currently operates as an Airbnb Guesthouse. Prior to that it was a backpacker’s hostel and a B and B but there is an incredible history associated with the premises.

It goes back to the early 1960s when an amazing couple, Mr Les Smith and Mrs Jean Smith came to Longreach to follow their humanitarian instincts, a ‘calling’ to provide foster care for children in the Central West.

Les and Jean were living on Mt Kanigan which is 4km north of Gunalda (30km north of Gympie).

Les worked in the building, cabinet making and farming industries. At one time he was a paw paw farmer. Jean was a High School Home Economics teacher.

On a visit to Brisbane, the Smiths met Mr Esrom (Es) Morse. Es and his wife, Val, had established the Outback Aerial Mission in Longreach in 1961.

At their meeting in Brisbane, Es mentioned to the Smiths that they needed help to build a church in Longreach.

In May 1963, Les, Jean and their toddler son, Peter, came to Longreach for three months to help build the church and took the opportunity to look for land on which to build a children’s home for their foster care work.

They returned to Mt Kanigan where a second son, Timothy, was born late in 1963.

The following year, 1964, the Smiths came back to Longreach.

On their previous visit, they had looked at three blocks of land in Wompoo Road, Thrush Road and Miner Road.

They decided to purchase all three blocks. The block facing Wompoo Road had the bonus of a shed already on it.

The owner was found, he was willing to sell, and all three blocks were purchased for under 900 pounds ($1,800).

The Smiths drew up a plan for a large house and by Christmas 1965, they had been granted a permit to put in the stumps.

Smith Bros. (no relation) loaned them the moulds for the stumps, Es Morse and Charlie Gray assisted Les, and that was the beginning of The Open Door.

Early in 1966, the Smiths made Longreach their permanent home. They made the shed as livable as possible with furniture they’d brought with them from Mt Kanigan, and the installation of doors and louvres.

Les obtained a small hut from the railway which had a stove recess for a wood stove.

The family stayed with friends while the shed was being made livable.

Insulation was installed in the ceiling to lessen the intense summer heat and a water pipe was run to a sink.

They had the use of a neighbour’s toilet.

Les and his helpers continued the construction of The Open Door house.

The plans had six bedrooms, a walk-in pantry, sewing room, office, laundry, and a kitchen with an island unit with a gas stove at one end.

One bathroom had a square bathtub a couple of feet off the floor, so there wouldn’t be so much bending over for bathing young children.

There was also another regular bathtub and shower. Les intended to make all the furniture while Jean planned the layout of the rooms for the furniture to fit.

Some rooms would have four beds, others six. Thirty-nine items of furniture were made – beds, chests of drawers and cupboards.

Painting was a huge job, the majority of it being done by Les, assisted by the Apex Club which was very active at the time.

The Apex Club also built and painted the fence.

For two years during the building of the Home, the Smith lived a meagre existence.

Then their money ran out. Fortunately, when people realised the good work the Smiths were doing, willing assistance was provided.

One man from a hardware store in Mackay asked Les if he would like him to assess how much sheeting was required, so Les forwarded the house plans to him.

About three weeks later, Les got a message from the Goods Shed at the railway to say there was five ton of fibro sheeting waiting for him.

Alas, there was also ninety-five pounds ($190) owing for the waybill.

Les went to the Goods Shed to see what he could do.

He was told he could take the load and pay the waybill when he could.

Eventually, enough money came from ‘somewhere’ and the bill was settled.

There was enough sheeting for the entire exterior and interior of the house, all generously donated by the man from the Mackay hardware store.

In April, 1967, The Open Door Children’s Haven was opened, debt free.

A large gathering of town and country people attended the opening.

The Open Door (also known as the “Home”) had to be registered as a foster and nursing home.

Following long and protracted explanations regarding the difficulty of setting up a foster home in the west, an application was lodged, and the request for registration was granted.

Initially the Home was registered to take six children and the first foster children to live at the home were three children from a Dutch family.

Those children eventually returned to the care of their own family.

By September 1967, the Home’s registration capacity had to be increased so it could take a family of eight children.

Including their own two boys, thirteen children in the first year proved a difficult introduction to their life’s calling for the Smiths, but thankfully they persevered.

Over the years, some children stayed on a long-term basis, many until they were 18 years old. Others stayed short-term, for example when a child’s mother was ill, the child would be cared for at the Home so the father could keep working.

Some children were in poor health or neglected when they were received into the Home and it took a lot of love and care to restore them to good health.

The Smith family and the children they cared for began growing their own vegetables and planted a lot of fruit trees.

Many vegetables were processed by Jean, and frozen, stored in two large freezers.

This was to tide them over during the difficult summer period when not much would grow. Two gallons of milk were needed each day.

Meat was donated from country people and the local butcher.

Many townspeople would drop off fish when they had surplus from a good catch, as well as excess fruit and vegetables from their gardens.

A pianola and rolls were donated by the Barrett family of Leander station.

The Longreach Shire Council was very good to the Home, allowing 85per cent off their rates. The Morella CWA, Longreach CWA and the Lions Club also provided support over the years.

Les had wonderful skills in fashioning toys.

For the younger children, he made toys that they could push around and the older ones had ‘vehicles’ in which they learned to drive.

There were two old Ford utes, a Willy’s Overlander and a Tiger Moth plane.

One of the best known and loved of the vehicles was ‘Susie’.

She had a Vauxhall engine, a sulky seat, Holden steering, a 1936 Ford Prefect front and an Austin differential.

A five-acre paddock was loaned to the Home, a track was made, and hours of fun was had driving Susie.

Many other kids in town joined in that fun, too. Other people got to enjoy a ride on Susie at one of the fetes in the town.

You paid your money and Les or one of the older boys would take you for a ride in Susie.

A good deal of money was raised for the Home through that enterprising venture.

In 1980, three graduating Year 12 students wanted to drive home in Susie on their final day at High School.

The students had a special permit but in the end the local police did not allow the fun to proceed.

The Home also had a FJ Holden ute and all the kids would pile in the back to go to school.

Eventually a Morris Messenger van was modified and that became the first bus.

There was a big roof rack made for it and that meant the children could go to the coast for holidays.

The children went to Mt Kanigan twice a year for holidays.

The children at the Home learned gardening, basic mechanics, basic carpentry and cooking.

The older boys had to do an hour’s work after school and four hours on Saturday.

They gained skills which would benefit them in later life.

The Smiths had help to do the washing, ironing and cleaning for three hours a day, five days a week.

On occasions, a friend would go in on a Sunday and cook the midday meal and look after the children for the afternoon to give the Smiths a rest.

Only three times in twenty years did Les and Jean manage two weeks’ holiday by themselves.

By 1987, Jean’s health had started to deteriorate. As there were only two children in their care at that time, the Smiths decided to sell and move back to the Mt Kanigan/Gunalda area to continue fostering there.

Before they left though, they did more amazing work, work which involved a lot of demolition.

They intended to build another Open Door at Mt Kanigan, on land they had previously purchased.

The plan was to build it with wood purchased from the demolition of old Longreach houses, the old racecourse grandstand, an old building at the hospital, and the old School of Arts. The ever reliable and very versatile Susie was connected up to a big saw bench through the drive wheel with belts to rip down large planks of wood at the demolition sites.

Jean Smith was at the wheel. In two years, the Smiths accumulated 35 tonnes of timber which was railed from Longreach to Gunalda.

The freight was cheap as it was classed as back loading.

After twenty-three years in Longreach, the departure of the Smith family caused much sadness.

Many children in the town were very fond of Les and Jean and most kids called them Uncle Les and Aunty Jean.

The Open Door was sold in July, 1988.

At Mt Kanigan, the Open Door Part 2 got up and running and Les and Jean continued to foster children through Family Services in Gympie, until their retirement.

In February, 1994, after giving their all, physical, financial and spiritual and after twenty-seven years of loving and caring for many, many children of all nationalities and backgrounds, the Smiths ceased their wonderful, generous work.

Jean Smith passed away on 30 October, 2004.

Les Smith is aged 94 and lives at the Peninsula Palms Retirement Village in Rothwell in the Moreton Bay region.

The Smith name will be forever linked to The Open Door.

The Longreach Archival And Historical Research Group Inc. thanks Timothy Smith for his help in verifying the information in this article and for supplying the photos.