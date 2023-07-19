NAIDOC Week in Longreach

McKenzie Neal

NAIDOC Week is an annual event in Australia, celebrating the history, culture, and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, with the week-long observance held in July, aiming to promote understanding and reconciliation, while recognising the significant contributions Indigenous communities have made to the nation.

It was first celebrated in 1975, although its roots can be traced back to as early as the 1920s, and stands for the National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee, originally, with a week-long event known as “National Aborigines Week,” which later evolved into NAIDOC Week.

The Longreach Regional Council in conjunction with the Longreach Aboriginal Torres Strait Islander Corporation has organised NAIDOC events in Longreach, with a march to the Showgrounds and activities organised for Thursday 20 July.

Senior Admin at the Longreach Aboriginal Torres Strait Islander Corporation Myrtle Weldon expressed the importance this week has, and the learning opportunities it provides locals with.

“Celebrating NAIDOC in Longreach is very important for locals to learn about our history and culture, we also see it as a chance to educate the next generation,” Mrs Weldon said.

“The support from locals is overwhelming and we are expecting approximately 250 students from all schools, as well as partners and individuals.

“Assembly for the march will start at 9.30am at IGA and will proceed to the showgrounds at 10am.

“All the activities with food and drink will take place from 11am – 1pm at the showgrounds.”

Weldon said this week ‘means so much to the community,’ and the support over the years has been great.

“Since starting the NAIDOC march in 2006 it has continuously grown over the years,” Myrtle Weldon said.

“We are thankful to have the support from a range of partners, businesses and community groups in town to create a bigger event each year.”

Support has grown so much in recent years, that the previous venue for celebration has been changed in preparation for proceedings next week.

“This year we are moving the celebrations after the marsh to the showgrounds as the backyard CQID is not big enough to hold the number of anticipated attendees, which is incredible,” Mrs Weldon said.

It is certainly an event made for everyone, with a variety of activities suited for all ages.

“You can expect a variety of activities at the showgrounds including traditional dance, a fashion parade from Red Ridge the Label, traditional food, kids craft stalls, educational stalls and the chance to meet and mingle with Elders and other community members,” he said.

“Everyone is welcome and the event is free to attend.

“We are looking forward to seeing everybody next week for another successful NAIDOC event.

“If people want to know more they can always pop into CQID at 39 Duck Street or give us a call on 0475 612 693.”