A Watershed Moment For Queensland Police

McKenzie Neal

Wednesday 19 July 2023 was a landmark and momentous day for the Queensland Police Service and the Longreach Police Station, following the appointment of Special Constable David O’Brien, the very first person to be given that honour within the state following the announcement of the creation of the new position earlier in the year.

Previously, the mandatory age of resignation from the force was 60, with it being not possible to employ a police officer past that age until the special constable role was announced, with the aim to provide relief to the workforce at the forefront of concern.

As soon as the news became public, David O’Brien had a feeling that it was his time to return, saying he had former work colleagues sending him messages of support.

“I had past police officers message me and tell me I should come back,” O’Brien said.

“As soon as it was announced, I knew that it was time to return.”

After only a couple of years out of Police work, Mr O’Brien said he has spent the last week training, and getting himself comfortable again in an industry he devoted over 30 years to, and had a joke with his age.

“I am now the oldest working police officer,” O’Brien said tongue in cheek.

Having special constables strengthens the QPS’ policing capability, particularly at times of peak demand, and ensures officers are on the frontline during key times to meet service delivery requirements.

Commissioner of QPS Katarina Carroll said having the special constable position within the force would improve resourcing surge capacity when she made the announcement in April.

We know there are a lot of healthy and highly trained police officers with years of experience who leave the Service for a variety of reasons and would be interested in returning on an ad-hoc basis,” Commissioner Carroll said.

“Opening up opportunities for former police officers could unlock huge benefits for the Service, particularly when it comes to filling temporary resourcing gaps.

“Our goal would be to attract healthy and committed former officers who could undergo the necessary assessments and re-training to be sworn in as special constables to carry out a range of policing duties when required.”

Special constables will be used to support the frontline and will be employed when, and as needed, by Queensland Police.

There is little doubt the special constable position is great for Queensland Police and the community, as it provides officers with years of experience and a chance to continue to work in a place they enjoy, instead of being tasked with being content with retirement or having to find a new job in a different industry once turning 60.

Congratulations to Special Constable David O’Brien, and we wish him all the best in his return to work at the Longreach Police Station.