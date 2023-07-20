Building intergenerational friendships in Longreach

By Trish Bowman

Students at Ilfracombe State School have been teaming up with Bolton Clarke Pioneers aged care residents with games and challenges during regular weekly visits that create a beautiful bonding experience between the ages.

On Tuesday the intergenerational program kickstarted term three with stories shared in the first visit back after the school holidays.

Students and residents worked together on some new challenges and projects and continue to build unique friendships that span the ages.

The program brings local primary school students and aged care residents together to share skills and build intergenerational bonds.

The weekly visits between Bolton Clarke Pioneers residents and Ilfracombe State School students are kicking off for the third term of cross-generational interactions.

For Pioneers resident Dorothy Hirst, the visits have proven invaluable, giving her and other residents a visit to look forward to and a fun morning with vibrant personalities across the age gaps.

“It’s lovely the students realise we older ones might be a bit frailer than them, but I tell you what we still give the young ones a run for their money,” Dorothy said.

“I come from a family of nine, so I have always been surrounded by family and I’m used to being around children.

“Most of them will share things about their grandparents and love to come and tell us all about their families.”

The visits, which started in term one, give residents and students opportunities to work together through a range of activities to get to know one another including handmade puzzles and games students bring in with them.