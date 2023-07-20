Alpha’s tourism heroes

By Breanna Lloyd

Holding Alpha’s most ancient and treasured memorabilia collections, the Tivoli Theatre Museum is a popular tourist attraction and location, with organisers and members who strive to continue helping their town through tourism.

The Local Government-owned Tivoli Theatre Museum was founded in 2002 and has numerous relic-like collections, dating back from the early settlement days to modern times.

Since 2016, the popular Theatre Museum, the Information Centre and the Alpha District Tourism and Development Association have gained new members to the team, who have since worked towards building their community through their non-profit volunteer work.

President of the Alpha Tourism Association Sharon Wilson said tourism is crucial to small outback towns.

“Small towns like Alpha are struggling to survive due to the lack of work available,” Sharon said.

“Tourism, like many other outback towns, has become more important for the livelihood of the town.”

One way the group helps the region is by holding seasonal markets along with various other events throughout the year.

“We try to help our town by holding Autumn, Winter, Spring and Summer markets each year and other events at various times,” Sharon said.

“To help our town survive, we look for ways to bring tourists to our town through improvements, new initiatives, upgrading what we have and seeking grants.

“By growing the population substantially, it would help keep what goods and services we have and make the area a more liveable place and Alpha Tourism continues to look for ways we can enhance and help our town.”

Although the Alpha Tourism team is small, they have been fortunate enough to receive at least one grant each year, which significantly helps the firm through their museum improvements and research.

Through these grants, the museum has held a workshop with the Queensland Museum Network to help collate the museum, while also gaining new shelving, new display cabinets, and a history sign.

“Each year we brainstorm ideas and what we would like to achieve for our town and through our grant, we were able to research historical information that was sent to professional sign writers,” said Sharon.

“We have found 12 in total, and have recently been placed at various places around town.

“This helps give an insight into our past history.”

Pop in and see the museum’s latest addition of a beautiful mural and their other incredible ancient relics at 43 to 45 Shakespeare Street, Alpha.