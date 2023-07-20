Sunday Racing in Longreach

McKenzie Neal

Two weeks after the Ilfracombe Race Club hosted its annual July meeting in what turned out to be a weather-affected Phantom Raceday, the Longreach Jockey Club will be hosting a Sunday race meeting on 23 July.

Gates will open at 11:30am with the first of a five-race card occurring an hour later at 12:30pm, with entry free for all people to enjoy what should be a great day for racing in the region.

President of the Longreach Jockey Club Andrew Watts voiced why racing will take place on Sunday instead of the usual Saturday, revealing that jockey and participation numbers, the outback’s racing calendar, and Queensland Racing influences all played roles in the decision-making process.

“If races were held this Saturday, we would be racing against Julia Creek, Emerald, and Roma, which would limit our chances of having good jockey numbers,” Watts said.

“With scheduling out West, there has been a problem with jockeys, particularly this far up North, so the club decided as a business decision for the racing participants that we would move to Sunday.

“By racing on Sunday, it allows jockeys and participants to get two earns for the weekend and travel from those other meetings.

“Racing Queensland is a great supporter of clubs moving to a Sunday and gives us better payments to run on Sunday, which compensates not having the biggest of crowds.

“It has been encouraged by Racing Queensland for bigger clubs such as Longreach, Mount Isa and Roma to take on Sunday meetings to alleviate the jockey shortage – We are doing our bit in the industry to help out that shortage.”

Andrew Watts isn’t expecting the biggest of crowds but ensured this Sunday is more for our sponsors, members and participants.

“It will be a quiet crowd – Early nominations look really strong with good jockey numbers and participants but crowd-wise, we aren’t expecting too many,” Watts said.

“Racing attendance has been up compared to previous years.

“Tourist numbers have been okay, and tourists enjoy going to a race day, and we have had good sponsorship numbers throughout the year.

“Realistically, we have the one big meeting a year and with our other eight we don’t have a lot of emphasis on driving people there – It is more for the locals, sponsors and tourists.”

The president of the Jockey Club is excited about future events, with the Longreach Cup being the main focus when the time comes for the Spring Racing Carnival in the West.

“We have a Pro-Tyres Newmarket Raceday in August, and then 23 September being the Longreach Cup,” Watts said.

“Months of preparation have gone into the Longreach Cup, and as usual we have a full day of entertainment with gates opening from 11am.

“The event has been sponsored by Sprout Agribusiness who have been our major partner now for a fifth year, while also welcoming both St Hilda’s and The Southport School back as our major sponsors for fashions of the field once again.

“The fashions will be an extravaganza with $15,000 worth of prizes and cash to be won.

“The Cup remains at a $30,000 race, and we are expecting big nominations from right around Queensland, as well as travellers, heading back from the ‘river circuit’ down at Birdsville, Betoota, and Bedourie.

“As always, there will be a band and kid’s entertainment which all attribute to a great cup day.”

‘Early Bird’ ticket sales are now live for the Longreach Cup and are at a discounted price to what will be charged at the gate on the day.

For more information regarding the Longreach Jockey Club, and any of its future race meets, visit their Facebook page, where posts and contact details are all available.