Outback Dan Dubbed A Delight

McKenzie Neal

Outback Dan Camden Park Station Tours offer authentic and immersive experiences for visitors in Longreach and Outback Queensland, led by Dan Walker, a fifth-generation farmer and genuine outback character, with tours showcasing the unique Australian way of life.

Located at the midway point between Longreach and Ilfracombe, ‘Outback Dan’ provides an experience like no other, taking guests on a journey through the historical icon of Camden Park Station, a working 18,000-acre sheep and cattle station.

Along with his wife, the Walkers have been in the business for a decade, but the roots of Camden Park and the reputation behind it lie much deeper in time.

“For Brooke and I it has been 10 years, but in 1970 the Queen and Prince Phillip toured with my Grandfather and Grandmother and my parents welcomed a lot of visitors over their years,” Outback Dan said.

The tours emphasise country hospitality, warmly welcoming and treating their guests to genuine outback charm, with a connection between the past and present being brought to life, bridging the gap between city and country.

It is all about community for the Walkers, with the pair crediting all things Longreach as the keys to their continual success.

“Community, the people, economic impact to our outback community that the tourism industry provides are important,” a passionate Walker said.

“Diversification on the family’s property also plays a part.

“Camden Park Tours offer groups travelling to the region, a unique progressive dinner experience on Camden Park Station.”

Dan and Brooke embody the core values of true grit, outback pride, country hospitality, and gratitude, and provide a warm welcome and generous hospitality to all guests.

“Hopefully we will see an increase in our international visitors enjoying our world-class experience and attractions in our outback communities,” Mr Walker said.

“Construction is key to the economic growth of our region and let’s hope the good seasons continue for everyone in the Agricultural industry.

“The biggest challenge we all face is the seasonality of the beast.”

Dan and Brooke find themselves helping out a number of different groups in the region, giving their time to committees, as well as school groups that come to Longreach from across the country.

“When we have a school group visit, we utilise 10 other businesses in town, from the butchers to BP, we also employ seven casual team members including teachers from our schools to get the job done,” Outback Dan said.

“Over the years I think I have been involved with most sporting clubs – I have helped on a number of committees and societies and raised funds for RFDS, sponsored junior Rugby, and donated in-kind support to various events and functions.”

With unforgettable sunsets over the Artesian Bore and Springs, the Camden Park Station Tours offer a genuine and memorable glimpse into the outback way of life, fostering a deep connection to the past, present, and the essence of Outback Queensland.

Be sure to check out Dan and Camden Park Station if you happen to be a tourist passing through, or if you are a local wanting to know what all the ‘fuss’ is about.