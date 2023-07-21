Bowls with Bones

Tony Emslie

Again last weekend we had another of our championship winning teams playing to try and win a district title.

This time it was our Ladies Pairs Championship team of Coral Williamson and Gail Butt who travelled to Emerald to represent themselves and our strong little club.

The ladies played a talented Emerald combination and what a game it turned out to be.

Emerald took an early lead at 4 nil and then 5 – 3 after six ends.

Coral and Gail scored 5 shots on the seventh end to grab the lead 8 – 5.

Emerald clawed their way back and scored a 5 of their own on the tenth end to take a 12-8 lead.

Coral and Gail weren’t having any of that and scored a 4 on the next end to tie the game at 12 all at the halfway mark.

Two ends later Emerald lead 16 – 12, after another two ends Longreach tied it up at 16 all.

Voral and Gail then stretched it out to 22 – 16 with just three ends remaining.

Back came Emerald and with one end left they were 3 shots behind.

On that last end they scored 3 shots to tie the game up at 22 all.

This meant an extra end needed to be played to see who the District Ladies Pairs Champs would be.

With pressure on Gail drew shot with her first bowl and that bowl stayed right there to be the ultimate shot after the last bowl was played.

Coral and Gail took the win by 23 – 22 to become the Ladies District Pairs Champions.

Well done ladies.

We still have the Ladies Singles Championship final to be played on 30 July between Michelle McKewen and Cerise Woodfield, and the winner of that will undoubtedly travel away to try and win another district title.

On Sunday 22 bowlers turned up to play social bowls and just a reminder that social bowls needs names in by 12.30pm for a 1pm start.