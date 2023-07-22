Old Aramac and Alpha hospitals removal

Work on the safe removal of the old Alpha and Aramac hospitals will get under way from early August and is expected to be completed by mid-October.

Central West Hospital and Health Service Chief Executive Anthony West said QBuild undertook to manage the safe demolition of the old health facility buildings and removal of hazardous materials at both Alpha and Aramac on behalf of Queensland Health and has been in extended consultations with potential specialised contractors to undertake the work.

“As both of the old health facilities contain a significant quantity of asbestos-containing materials and other hazardous materials, this has required the appointment of a highly specialised and appropriately certified contractor,” Mr West said.

“In the case of Aramac, this will involve the removal of 4838 cubic metres of mostly hazardous material, with a further 4351 cubic metres of similar material to be removed from Alpha.”

Mr West said demolition work had been expected to start in June 2022 however, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in late 2021 and early 2022 significantly delayed the finalisation of consultations with potential demolition contractors.

“In the interim, the buildings have been managed and maintained in line with Queensland Government safety and security regulations,” he said.

“The old facilities were replaced by a new $17.5 million Alpha Hospital and Multipurpose Health Service in June 2016 and a new $4.1 million primary health centre at Aramac in April 2018.

“As we now prepare to undertake the removal work, we recognise the deep connection the Aramac and Alpha communities have to their old hospitals.

“Although most of the old Alpha Hospital buildings were structurally beyond economical repair, we saved the former doctor’s house, which is now the Director of Nursing accommodation.

“We were also able to donate and relocate the original outdoor skillion to the Alpha Community Jockey Club.

“At Aramac, and at the request of the community, a memorial pavilion was erected at the new Aramac PHC to commemorate former Matron Winifred Stamp.

“Matron Stamp was matron at the hospital from 1949 to 1965 and again from 1968 to 1980 and was highly respected by many generations of Aramac residents.”

Central West Health also is developing options to memorialise the old facilities, including a scale model

of the old hospital at Aramac.