Thrilling Day for Miles

McKenzie Neal

The Hostplus Cup’s Country Week provided some outstanding rugby league, with seven matches moved to neutral regional Queensland towns following the investment from the State Government to support local visitor economies and inspire Queensland’s next generation of football talent.

A part of an ‘Activate Queensland’ initiative, games were taken to Wondai, Biloela, Miles, Kilcoy, Weipa, Proserpine, and Stanthorpe, as 14 star-studded teams graced regional towns across the state to produce a spectacle that they have been starved of.

The Centenary Oval at Miles hosted what many believed was the game of the round, as the Redcliffe Dolphins travelled west keen to entrench themselves in the top four and make it back-to-back victories for the first time since their seven-game winning streak was snapped against the Norths Devils midway through June.

Their opponents were a more fancied Burleigh Bears side who were also looking for back-to-back wins, and a spot on top of the table, as the first-placed Souths Logan Magpies set their sights on the Mackay Cutters later in the day.

President of the Miles Devils Ken Brown told Queensland Rugby League that some work has been paid off for the town of Miles, but wants people to understand who the people of Outback Queensland really are.

“The hard work has paid off,” Brown said.

“That’s the main thing, the work that we put into the ground and the facilities over the last few years now has people starting to recognise our town, they know where Miles is and they realise that we’re not hillbillies.”

Both sides were bolstered with some NRL-ready talent, as the Dolphins welcomed Tesi Niu into the centres and recent signing Josh Kerr into the second-row position, while Burleigh had Titans’ forward Thomas Mikaele, and teenage sensation Keano Kini return after both players were on standby as the Gold Coasts’ Origin representatives returned in a crucial matchup against the Eels away from home.

Redcliffe fullback Trai Fuller showed the Western Downs people why he is a star of the future, scoring three tries in a dominant 38-6 win, with over 170 run metres and five tackle busts in the process.

That game was not the only one that the crowd enjoyed, as both the men and women of Queensland Country and New South Wales Country faced off in their respective matches.

Queensland men’s kept the New South Welshman scoreless in a 52-0 thrashing, after scoring 36 points in the first half to all but claim victory before the first break in play.

The New South Wales women’s side fought through in the inaugural game, holding on in a thrilling 18-14 win, after rocketing out to a 12-0 lead midway through the first half.

Chief Executive of Queensland Rugby League Ben Ikin was in Miles, saying that the passion that towns like Miles have for rugby league is incredible.

“You walk through the gates and you’re already ‘yarning’ with people who love the game, who live out here and who ensure there’s opportunities for kids to play and put on days like this,” he said.

“Miles Devils were our XXXX Community Club of the Year for 2022 and you look around at what they’ve done and what sort of show they can put on and you think boy oh boy, there’s people out this way that can do so much with so little.

“It makes you feel good about the game.”

Both Queensland Country sides were selected following strong performances from players in the Outback Muster, which was held in Longreach last month.