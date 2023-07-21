Winton Rugby League cluster

Michael Lloyd

It was a bigger group than normal that met in Winton last Sunday for the local junior rugby league cluster.

An idea that has been discussed for the last 12 months came to fruition with Richmond, Hughenden and Julia Creek joining local Central West teams in competition.

Winton Juniors President Mandy Smith told the Leader she had invited the Mid West towns, as well as Cloncurry who were unfortunately playing in Mt Isa, to attend due to the fact they were so close and it gave the locals some different competition.

“Winton attended a Hughenden Cluster this year and with some of the Mid West towns closer than some of the Central West towns, it seemed like a good idea,” Smith said.

“While there is nothing formal in place for future clusters, it is definitely something all involved are looking to continue in the future.”